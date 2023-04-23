The North Lamar Pantherettes cleaned up Thursday finishing in first place at the UIL 4A Area 15 -16 Championship in Paris at Wildcat Stadium.
The Paris Lady Cats were right behind the North Lamar team at the regional qualifying meet.
The Paris boys team took fourth in the meet.
Those athletes that finished in the top four in their events will move on to the regional meet Friday and Saturday at the Texas A&M campus in Commerce.
The following Paris and North Lamar girls are heading to regionals:
Asia Johnson (Paris) — first place high jump
Avery Spencer (North Lamar) — third place high jump
Madison Walters (North Lamar) — first place long jump, second place triple jump
Roselyn Spencer (North Lamar) — fourth place long jump, first place triple jump, first place 400m
Heavenly Johnson (North Lamar) — second place shot put, second place discus
Tymia Browner (Paris) — third place shot put
Marissa Holt (Paris) — third place discus
Kaylon Perkins (Paris) — fourth place discus
Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Jasmine Franklin (Paris) — first place 4x100 relay
Aveonia Allen, Madison Walters, Theari Dorsey, Natalie Washington (North Lamar) — third place 4x100 relay
Emery Reaves (North Lamar) — fourth place 800m
Baleigh Cashion (Paris) — first place 100m
Kashyra Gunn (Paris) — fourth place 100m
Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shauriana King, Jasmine Franklin (Paris) — first place 4x200 relay
Aveonia Allen, Madison Walters, Theari Dorsey, Natalie Washington (North Lamar) — second place 4x200 relay
Shamyia Holt (Paris) — third place 400m
Jasmine Franklin (Paris) — first place 200m
Olivia Gonzales (Paris) — fourth place 1600m
Emery Reaves, Theari Dorsey, Sela Geeslin, Roselyn Spencer (North Lamar) — first place 4x400 relay
The North Lamar Girls came in first overall with 125 points, and the Paris girls came in second with 106 points.
The following Paris and North Lamar Boys qualified for the Regional Track Meet:
Aiden Petkus (North Lamar) — third place high jump
Tomas Farr (Paris) — first place pole vault
Dycurian Douglas (Paris) — second place long jump, second place triple jump
Patrick Roland (Paris) — fourth place shot put
Keshawn Roberts, Malik Johnson, Aldren Gill, Tashaun Baldwin (Paris) — fourth place 4x100 relay
Pablo Melguizo—Zapata (Paris) — first place 800m
Keshawn Roberts, Kobe Newberry, Jakel Davis, Malik Johnson (Paris) — third place4x200 relay
Case Fendley, Jackson Hoskins, Connor Brasseaux, Lane Nelson (North Lamar) — fourth place 4x400 pelay
The Paris Boys came in fourth overall with 66 Points, and the North Lamar Boys came in 10th overall with 14 Points.
The Regional Track Meet will be held on April 28th—29th in Commerce, Texas
Correspondent Brody Holleman and staffer David Money contributed to this report.
