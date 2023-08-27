With the home opener for the North Lamar Panthers also being Senior Night this season, there was plenty of motivation in the air Friday night.
In the end, the Panthers not only gave their fans and their seniors and reason to celebrate, but they made a small bit of history in the process.
Thanks to a strong defensive performance in the second half, the Panthers were able to claim a 27-12 victory over the Carrollton Ranchview Wolves, giving them their first home opening win of a season since 2016-17.
The Panthers wasted no time in making a statement, blocking and recovering a Ranchview punt early in the first quarter.
This eventually led to a rushing touchdown by Jackson Hoskins. Shortly after the score and two-point conversion, the Panthers found themselves at an 8-0 advantage.
Ranchview responded with a touchdown of their own to make it 8-6.
Fortunately for North Lamar, the score would never be closer.
North Lamar’s defense owned the Wolves’ offense throughout the game and stymied the rushing attack of their opponents from start to finish.
Early in the second quarter, the Panther defense forced Ranchview into a turnover on downs.
The Panthers would capitalize on their defensive stand with a 25-yard touchdown rush by JT Franklin, to make the score 15-6.
Despite the Wolves getting to within striking distance before the break, the Panthers went into the locker room ahead by three points at 15-12.
It was the Panthers defense setting the tone for the second half with an early interception by Conner Brasseux.
Franklin’s second 25-yard touchdown of the game extended North Lamar’s lead to two possessions.
A dual threat rushing and passing attack proved to be the difference for the Panthers in the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Blake Hildreth rushed for a key first down with shortly over nine minutes remaining in the game, which led to a touchdown pass to Hoskins which extended the lead to 27-12.
The North Lamar defense finished off a solid performance by forcing the Wolves into their sixth and final turnover on downs late the fourth quarter.
An interception by Panther’s linebacker Jesse Troy with just under three minutes remaining iced the game.
North Lamar will be on the road Friday Night taking on the Community Braves at 7:30 p.m.
