It’s often been said that it’s not how you start, but how you finish which means the most.
For the North Lamar Pantherettes, this weekend at the White Oak tournament proved this statement to be very true.
After dropping a pair of games on Friday to open the tournament, the Pantherettes turned the tables on Saturday, sweeping their way to the Challenger Bracket championship with four straight victories.
North Lamar didn’t drop a set on Saturday, winning all matches by the same 2-0 score line.
In the opening match of the tournament against Texarkana Texas High, the Pantherettes gave the Lady Tigers all they could handle, but eventually fell in three sets by scores of 25-19, 22-25 and 25-21.
Henderson swept the Pantherettes in their second game on Friday by a 2-0 score.
However, Saturday was a much different story for the North Lamar volleyball team.
First, Big Sandy was brushed aside in two sets by scores of 25-7, 25-10.
Next in the semifinals it was Queen City going by the wayside as the Pantherettes won 2-0 with scores of 25-21 and 25-14.
In the finals, Gilmer was dispatched by scores of 25-19 and 25-22.
North Lamar’s record currently stands at 14-5 overall.
The Pantherettes were scheduled to take on Bonham Tuesday night.
