North Lamar Volleyball

The North Lamar Pantherettes varsity volleyball team won the Challenger Bracket Championship this past weekend at the White Oak Tournament. Pictured from left to right Top Row: Logan Dority, Alexa Lane, Libby Jones, Lauren Dority, Natalie Washington, Rosalyn Spencer. Bottom Row (L-R): Emery Reeves, Claire Emeyabbi, Zoe Figueroa, Theari Dorsey, and Lilly Stewart. 

 Photo Submitted

It’s often been said that it’s not how you start, but how you finish which means the most.

For the North Lamar Pantherettes, this weekend at the White Oak tournament proved this statement to be very true.

