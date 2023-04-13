cmykNorth Lamar pitcher Cole Fendley delivering a pitch.jpg

North Lamar’s Cole Findley hurls a pitch in his Panthers’ 11-1 win over Paris High School on Tuesday.

 JOE WATSON

The Paris Wildcats fell to the North Lamar Panthers 11-1 in a district matchup on Tuesday.

As the second round of district came to a close, the Paris Wildcats hosted the rival North Lamar Panthers for the second crosstown showdown of the year, hoping to improve their district record as the end of the season approaches.

