The Paris Wildcats fell to the North Lamar Panthers 11-1 in a district matchup on Tuesday.
As the second round of district came to a close, the Paris Wildcats hosted the rival North Lamar Panthers for the second crosstown showdown of the year, hoping to improve their district record as the end of the season approaches.
Keller Limbaugh got the start for the Wildcats, and kept them within striking distance through the first three innings, only allowing three runs in the first frame.
However, the Wildcats saw their window of opportunity close very quickly in the fourth inning, as the Panthers put up six runs to go up 9-0.
The Wildcats were unable to take advantage of their scoring opportunities throughout the game and, after surrendering two more runs in the top of the fifth, were only able to bring one across in the bottom half, allowing North Lamar to end the game there 11-1.
Offensive leaders for the Wildcats included Blake Walker, who went 2-3 with a double and a single, JC Garcia, who went 2-3 with two singles, and Preston Harper, who went 1-1 with a single and two walks.
The Wildcats will be on the road for the next two games, as they will travel to Pleasant Grove on Friday to open up the third round of district against the Hawks, and head over to Pittsburg next Tuesday for another district matchup.
