The Paris Wildcats fell to the North Lamar Panthers 18-0 in a one sided district contest Tuesday on the Panthers home turf in the final game of first round district play.
The game got off to a very competitive start, with Paris having multiple chances to score and only trailing 1-0 after two and a half innings.
However, the Panthers exploded for 16 runs in the bottom of the third to take control of the game.
The Panthers tacked on one more run in the fourth and shut the game down in the top of the fifth inning to give the Panthers the win.
The Panthers will next visit Pittsburg on Friday, then head over to Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday.
Wildcats will travel to Pleasant Grove to open up round two of district play Friday, and will host the Pittsburg Pirates the next day for another district contest.
