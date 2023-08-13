Brandon Oats’ reason for returning to coach the Prairiland volleyball team is simple.
It just felt right.
This season, Oats returns to coach Prairiland, a program he knows well. Oats led the Patriots for 13 years before stepping down in 2015. He remained involved at the school, continuing to teach there, and even refereeing volleyball matches, but after an eight-year break, decided now is the time to return to the sidelines.
“I feel like I’m home again,” Oats said. “I’ve been here teaching for that long, but I’m back home where I need to be. It has been wonderful. The girls have accepted me, they accept what I’m trying to do, the role that I have to play. It has been wonderful to work with these kids.”
There has been no easing back in for Oats. Injuries to key seniors Ryleigh White and Skylar Johnson have forced him to get creative with his lineup to begin the season. The losses were felt during defeats to Royse City and Caddo Mills on Wednesday, but Oats sees a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
Prairiland’s maturity is what keeps him optimistic.
“Our maturity level (is the light at the end of the tunnel),” Oats said. “And it’s because they’re getting used to me and we’re having to incorporate new kids and we’re just trying to get better right now during the preseason and carry that forward till we get to district.”
Right now, Prairiland’s focus is on continual improvement. The team just finished two-a-day practices, and Oats said at the end of each day he wants to know the team got better.
All the hours spent practicing and in early-season scrimmages are part of a process that will continue to bring the Lady Pats together and help Oats earn the trust of his team. None of the players on the team now have played under Oats before.
“Trust is kind of like respect.” Oats said. “It is earned and not given. And I have to earn their trust in the practice and take that to the floor, so I’m having to earn their trust in me and that’s going to take a while.”
But when it clicks for the Lady Patriots, and when they get healthy, good things should happen. Senior Aubree Phillips tore her ACL last year but is back on the varsity team and making an impact. Oats is high on junior middle blocker Ryleigh Sims and Maebry Parris, touting both players’ knowledge of the game. He mentioned Lanna Riney as a player who has stepped up and is encouraging the winning tradition of Prairiland volleyball.
“They see what my vision is, and my vision for them is to get better every day,” Oats said. “They see that, they give me everything they’ve got. It may not be perfect, but we’re going to get to the point we’re at the level where we are competing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.