The Paris Optimist Club was selected to host the Dixie Youth Baseball North Division 1 and Division 2 Coach Pitch Regional State Tournaments on June 24-26 and the DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Ozone Regional State Tournaments July 1-3 at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris.

Club President Chad Farris said the club is preparing the ballpark for the influx of over 1,000 players, coaches and fans expected to attend each tournament daily.

