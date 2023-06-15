The Paris Optimist Club was selected to host the Dixie Youth Baseball North Division 1 and Division 2 Coach Pitch Regional State Tournaments on June 24-26 and the DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Ozone Regional State Tournaments July 1-3 at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris.
Club President Chad Farris said the club is preparing the ballpark for the influx of over 1,000 players, coaches and fans expected to attend each tournament daily.
“We try every year to be the successful bidder to receive at least one of the DYB all star tournaments. We’re extremely happy that we won the bids for two tournaments this year.” club vice president and baseball chairman Bill Sanders said
“You never know if you will be the successful bidder until the bids are opened. Paris Optimist spent $20,000 this year for the right to host these tournaments, but it’s worth it to support our teams. The tournaments also bring in many people from out of town that will stay in local hotels and will eat and shop at local businesses,” said Sabra Vaughan, the executive director of Paris Optimists.
The club is looking for volunteers to help out during the tournaments. To volunteer or if you have questions, call 903-249-3499 or Justin Walls at 903- 905-1395.
Vaughan said the Paris Community should attend the tournaments to cheer on the local teams
“At just $10 each day for adults and $5 each day for children ages 6-12, it’s a bargain,” she said. “I promise you’ll see some great baseball being played by the youth who play just for the love the sport.”
