For the past several years I have ventured north to the remote waters of northern Saskatchewan for a week of fishing in lakes where the fish seldom see a lure. I’ve written about the experience and thankfully been able to help some of you plan your first venture ‘up north. There are several ways to fish in this remote wonderland but most involve flying in a float plane, at least those in the far northern part of the province. Some fishing lodges are full service where everything is furnished including meals and guided fishing. I’ve fished at several of these and it’s lots of fun to jump in a boat with an experienced guide but for those of us that enjoy doing it ourselves, there are outfits like my friend Bryce Liddell runs. Iskwatikan Lake Lodge is situated on a remote island about 20 minutes air miles from a little settlement called Missinipe, on the banks of Otter Lake.

Otter Lake is remote but not nearly as remote as our fishing camp on Iskwatikan Lake. The short flight takes one over countless small islands and lakes and I always wonder if man has set foot on any of these tiny islands or fished the lakes. It wouldn’t be impossible to access the area by canoe but it would be a major chore and one would have to be in top physical condition to portage and probably chop brush to reach the final destination. During the winter months Bryce Liddell makes the 25 mile ski mobile run hauling fuel to his camp using the frozen lakes as a highway.

Luke Clayton covers the great outdoors for The Paris News.

