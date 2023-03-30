This is a fun time of the year for those of us that enjoy hunting and fishing. Early spring is said to be the time when 90% of the fish are in ten percent of the water. I believe that to be a pretty true statement.That’s not to say you can’t find crappie staging around brush in 10 to 12 feet or water, or egg laden white bass chasing schools of shad in water 25 feet deep. Spawning fish move into and out of shallow water with the passing of each spring cold front. But the majority of fish species are moving to the shallows to procreate.