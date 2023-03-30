What’s that they say about the best laid plans of mice and men? The plan I mentioned in last week’s column concerning some greatly anticipated creek fishing for spawning crappie and white bass provided zero bites. The cold front had possibly pushed the fish out to open water or they simply decided they weren’t hungry.

We walked several hundred yards of creek bank tossing small spinners into likely spots along the creek. A week before, this stretch of creek provided red hot action. But, that’s fishing! There was no current and the water level appeared to have dropped a bit. I love catching fish but after a hundred fruitless casts with nary a strike, it was time to regroup and concede that these fish simply were not hungry. There’s always a plan B when hunting and fishing and we had some barbequed wild pork and camp beans waiting back at camp. It was close enough to lunch time to take a break and think this situation over.

