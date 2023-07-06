Just at the break of day one morning last week, Texoma guide Chris Carey with Striper Express eased his big guide boat up to the mouth of a little pocket in the lower lake. A point jutted out from shore and on the very end of this point, a great blue heron stood like a statue awaiting breakfast. The bird and our guide knew what was about to happen. First we noted a few shad dimpling the water’s surface and then several top water explosions as stripers drove the shad schools to the surface and attempted to render them helpless with the slap of their broad tails. The heron took wing and headed to the beginning of what soon became a top water feeding frenzy, dipping to the surface, he scooped up his breakfast of choice, a tasty shad.

Carey coaxed maximum speed from the boat’s trolling motor. He knew firing up the big engine would get us there faster but would probably spook the feeding fish. We were soon within casting range of a good half acre of greedily feeding stripers and were heaving big Pencil Poppers into the midst of the frenzy.

Watch  A Sportsmans Life on Carbon TV to see the action.  Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website catfishradio.org.

