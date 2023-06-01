My love affair with the largemouth bass goes back well over 60 years. The largemouth or black bass, as we called them back in the day, was the targeted species of my mother and dad. We were also serious trot liners for channel catfish but bass fishing was excellent close to home and provided fun and food for our family. My parents were accomplished bass fishers and had access to most of the good farm ponds in northern Red River County. Most of our fishing was done with bamboo poles and live shiners but my mom did treasure her steel Pflueger rod and reel and her Baby Lucky 13 and Jitterbug plugs. This was way before the introduction of the Florida strain bass into Texas waters and an honest five pound bass was a big one. It was also before the term “catch and release” became the mantra of bass anglers. We caught and cooked the bass we caught. Looking back, that was probably a pretty good management plan for the smaller ponds we fished, if a certain amount of bass aren’t removed from small waters it’s easy for them to overpopulate and become stunted.

Back in the ’70s and ’80s, I fished bass tournaments with a couple of buddies that owned bass boats. These were amateur events but I did get caught up in the competition and we managed to do pretty well in several of the tournaments. As a budding outdoors writer, I fished with several of the bass pros of the day but later in my outdoor writing career, I gravitated to my roots, fishing for species that ultimately wound up in a skillet with hot cooking oil. In the past 30 or so years, the majority of my fishing has been for catfish, white bass, crappie, stripers and even freshwater drum and yellow bass, all abundant in Texas waters and great food fish.

Contact Luke Clayton by email through his website catfishradio.org.  

