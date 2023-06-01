I grew up fishing from the bank of creeks, ponds and small rivers in northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. As a kid, our first boat was a little 10 foot wooden craft built by my uncle of what we then called ‘marine plywood’. Even with the benefit of getting out away from the bank, guess where we most often dropped our minnow for bass or occasionally cast one of our few artificial lures or tossed our treble hook baited with pork liver for catfish? You got it, right up next to the bank.