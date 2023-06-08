The old adage “Getting there is half the…” is true, especially if the traveler is all fired up about the destination. Let me expound on this a bit.

For the past several years, I have made a yearly trip to fish in remote lakes way up in northern Saskatchewan, usually within a few miles south of the Northwest Territories. While some folks dread airline travel, I actually look forward to the journey. Granted, this is usually the only time I travel via airlines during the course of a year but it’s exciting to me to head first to Los Angeles, then on to Calgary, Alberta and then the final leg of the journey on to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. I travel with some good friends of like mind that are also all fired up about catching big northern pike, great eating walleye and lake trout.

Contact Luke Clayton at lukeclayton1950@gmail.com or visit catfishradio.org.

