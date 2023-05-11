Guide Dave Escamilla with Striper Express eased the throttle back on his guide boat last week at the mouth of a ten acre pocket off the main lake on Lake Texoma. My long time friend, Bill Carey, the boss man at Striper Express, was with us as was our friend, Jeff Rice, there to hopefully get in on the red hot striper fishing of the past several days and film a segment of our TV show, “A Sportsmans Life,” on Carbon TV.

There was a combined 250 years of fishing experience present in the boat including the two very veteran striper guides. Back at the dock before daylight that morning, we were discussing fishing conditions. The water temperature had dropped four degrees overnight, thanks to the passage of the recent cool front and the lake was as slick as glass. We all expected the front and slack wind to slow the top water bite from the previous few days but even with the adverse conditions, we were hoping for the best. Just the day before, everyone was experiencing the thrill of throwing big Pencil Poppers and a prop type top water plug named Choppos to greedy surface-feeding stripers and boating fish up to 13 pounds.

