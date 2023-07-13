More than 40 years ago, I penned my first newspaper column and the topic was bass fishing at a brand new trophy largemouth bass reservoir. Lake Fork had just opened and guide Rex Bridges invited me to spend the morning fishing this red hot new bass fishery with him. Rex phoned late the previous evening and informed me that he couldn’t make it but had set me up to fish with guide C.C. Oswald. C.C. and I became instant friends and I remember him telling me that Fork was strictly all about bass fishing, none of those pesky sand bass or catfish to worry with.

There were no sand bass in Fork in those days. I’m sure there were plenty of catfish but because of the big bass craze, few people targeted them. If my old friend, C.C. Oswald, was around today, I bet he would be surprised to learn that Fork is now a hotspot for catching big channel catfish and the white bass population has exploded in the past decade.

Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website catfishradio.org.

