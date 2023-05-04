This past week while fishing a secluded little private lake for bass, I think I know exactly what a red fox feels like while he is raiding a hen house. I’m not a big fish angler. I used to be but I’ve caught plenty of big fish in my career. I like to eat fish and these days much prefer action fishing and keeping a few tasty fish filets rather than catching one whopper. When fishing a trophy catfish lake such as Tawakoni in the winter when most are targeting the catfish of a lifetime, I often ask my guide if, after catching a big picture fish, if we can we go after eater catfish weighing between two and ten pounds.

Last summer while fishing the remote fly-in Tazin Lake in Saskatchewan, well known for lake trout weighing in excess of 40 pounds, I asked if I could target those little 10 pound trout. I wanted to expose them to some Alder wood in the old wooden smoker behind camp.

