This past week while fishing a secluded little private lake for bass, I think I know exactly what a red fox feels like while he is raiding a hen house. I’m not a big fish angler. I used to be but I’ve caught plenty of big fish in my career. I like to eat fish and these days much prefer action fishing and keeping a few tasty fish filets rather than catching one whopper. When fishing a trophy catfish lake such as Tawakoni in the winter when most are targeting the catfish of a lifetime, I often ask my guide if, after catching a big picture fish, if we can we go after eater catfish weighing between two and ten pounds.
Last summer while fishing the remote fly-in Tazin Lake in Saskatchewan, well known for lake trout weighing in excess of 40 pounds, I asked if I could target those little 10 pound trout. I wanted to expose them to some Alder wood in the old wooden smoker behind camp.
So this past week when I joined a few great friends on a lake situated on some newly acquired property adjoining land they already owned, I was in fish heaven. The owners are all about catching big bass and the plan was to catch, filet and later cook every bass we could remove from the newly acquired private waters. The fishery biologist in charge of managing the lake suggested removing the native bass population and restocking with Florida F1 hybrids which grow to much larger proportions. After a few days of red hot rod and reel fishing, an electro-shocking boat will remove the fish we did not catch, which will be netted and later supply filets for several ‘mega’ fish fries. Once all the fish are removed from the lake, it will be restocked with three species of sunfish and shad, the forage base for several hundred pounds of big Florida bass that will be stocked in early fall.
The bass will range from two and eight pounds and generate a natural spawn next spring. The spring fed waters of the lake along with plenty of shoreline cover and food for the bass to eat has the potential to turn the now overpopulated waters into a world class fishery with plenty of giant bass and, in short order.
Every plan must have a beginning and with our little jon boats launched, we were at stage one; the fun was about to begin. Our task was to catch and remove as many bass as possible. Largemouth bass on major reservoirs are, in my opinion, one of the most challenging of game fish to catch but here, we had a captive audience. The lake was obviously overstocked with small bass and bait choice nor the presentation of these baits were of concern to the fish. I truly believe we could have caught fish on a hook with a strip of surveyor’s tape attached.
The name of the game was to get something that remotely mimicked a baitfish into the water and be ready to set the hook. My friends had advised me that lighter tackle would work just fine and I brought along a lightweight spinning rig in addition to my trusty bait caster. Before launching our boats, we discussed which baits we enjoyed catching fish on best. Some opted for buzzbaits, others plastic worms.
Many might remember the mechanical frog that was so popular back 25 years ago. It worked on a spring and the legs kicked frantically when the line was pulled to load the spring. My friend Frank Pierce invented these baits originally and stocked me with several modern versions to fish with. In truth, the frog worked no better than any of the other offerings we tossed to the hungry bass but It’s great fun to cast the frog into tight cover, twitch the line to load the spring and watch the fake frog kick frantically in place. One second we were watching the little bait churn water on the surface, the next a bass would try to engulf it. Bass just strike frog-like baits harder than anything else. I guess because a live frog would be one of the bass’ more challenging foods to catch and eat. The 14 to 16 inch bass we were catching often knocked our frogs completely out of the water and then returned to strike again while the bait lay kicking on the surface.
I have a tacklebox full of old school bass lures that were given to me by the widow of one of my old bass fishing friends. I fished several of my friends’ old lures; a baby Lucky 14, Chug Bug, Tiny Torpedo, Jitterbug. They all caught fish and I thought of the great times my friend and I had fishing remote stock tanks. He was an accomplished angler on any waters but he dearly loved fishing private waters.
Back at home, we fired up my fish cooker and fried some crispy filets. I also do an altered version of blackened fish. Rather than get the skillet smoking white hot and place the filets in a dry skillet, I add a little olive oil and season one side of the filet with blackening seasoning. While the fish is cooking on the bottom side, I apply a generous amount of seasoning to the top side, then flip it in the skillet. The trick is getting the filets crispy on the edges and adding fresh lemon or lime just before chowing down.
This day on the water with fast paced action and great times with good friends won’t be soon forgotten. I am a firm believer in catch and release on largemouth bass in most situations. I was raised eating bass and consider them as tasty as any fish in freshwater but there are times when thinning their population is best for the fishery. In this situation the bass population will change from native Texas bass to the bigger and more aggressive Florida strain. I can only imagine what fishing will be like on this 20-acre lake this time next year when it is populated with well fed hybrid bass. I promise to do a follow up column about this time next year.
Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton by email through his website, catfishradio.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.