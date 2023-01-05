Like all of you I’m sure, the past year provided great times in the outdoors that we will never forget as well as a few challenges. Looking back on the past twelve months, it’s the many positive experiences that I best remember. Funny how that works, the overwhelming positives always seem to negate the few negatives. As an old outdoors writer, I still sometimes suffer from a case of wanderlust. I enjoy going to new places, meeting new friends that share my love of the outdoors. In retrospect, it’s the new friends that I make that I remember more than the fish I caught or the game I might have taken. Folks that have a love for the outdoors are some of the finest people on the planet, regardless where you encounter them.

I’ve had the opportunity to fish the pristine waters of the far north up in Saskatchewan with the fine folks at Tazin Lake Lodge and I’ve hunted and fished with wonderful friends close to home. Looking back, the experiences blend into a fine memory that I often relive in thought. No need for a counselor when life’s problems arise when you have fond memories to recall. On the occasion I might get in a foul mood or indulge in a bit of self pity about something of little consequence I simply recall that big bull moose my buddy, Jeff Rice, and I saw while fishing with a great guide up in the far north or possibly that nice home buck I took close to home with my friend, Kenneth Shepherd.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.