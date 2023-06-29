During the fall and winter months when hunting seasons are underway, I try to stock my freezer with enough venison and wild pork to last throughout the summer months until those welcome cool fronts push down from Canada and it’s once again time to head to the woods.

Oh, I occasionally shoot some fresh pork during the summer months, usually at night using my thermal scope. I absolutely love to load my electric smoker with a quartered up young porker and expose the meat to at least 12 hours of low heat and hickory or pecan wood smoke. Because my wife is not a game meat eater, I also watch the sales on meats at the local groceries and buy in quantity when the price is right. My vacuum sealer ensures the meats stay fresh. I often season cuts of meat before sealing them which greatly enhances the flavor.

Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website catfishradio.org and tune in to the weekly TV show, “A Sportsmans Life,” he does with his friends, Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice on Carbon TV.

