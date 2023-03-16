Sometimes when I am sitting out in the woods hunting deer or hogs or fishing a backwoods creek for catfish or white bass, my mind backtracks through the years to sights I’ve seen in the outdoors, not necessarily events but sights that were so amazing that they are permanently ingrained in my mind.

One such sight occurred many years ago on a deer lease I managed in east Texas. The land was owned by a big timber company at the time and on a remote hillside I found an old abandoned cemetery with markers dating back to the 1800s. Some of the graves were sunken in and many had flat stones covering them. I had heard about the old cemetery but had not seen it until after dark one evening in early winter when I was walking back from a spot I was hunting near the back of the property. There was an old wrought iron fence in bad repair surrounding the cemetery and the entire enclosure was covered in vines and dead limbs. Fungus grows on dead or decaying wood and Foxfire, which is a form of iridescent fungus, had grown on the dead wood giving the place a faint greenish glow under the full moon that was high in the winter sky. I remember sitting on a log for several minutes taking in the sight. The winter sky was velvety black and the stars were shining like diamonds. I took several members of the lease back there during a full moon to observe the phenomenon. I haven’t visited that spot in over three decades and I often wonder if it looks the same, probably not but I get in a very peaceful mindset every time I recall the scene.

