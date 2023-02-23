I’m one of those old school guys that was dragged into the technological age kicking and screaming. It all began back in the early eighties. I worked as a surveyor for a quarter century and learned from experienced guys that used formulas; pencil and paper to accomplish their survey tasks. Then an engineer I worked for informed me we were acquiring an instrument that would store data collected in the field which could be downloaded into a computer at the office, no more field drawings and notes like I had learned so well to do. My crew and I buckled down and adapted to the technology and soon really liked the new way of accomplishing our work, no more cutting brush to clear a transit line. We now turned angles and let the machines calculate the distances and angles.

I was a budding outdoors writer in those days and the sports editor of a large newspaper I freelanced a fishing column for furnished me an early-day laptop computer and showed me how to hook the thing up to my land line telephone so I could transmit my articles. I can still hear the beeping and buzzing of that old school modem. It took several minutes to transmit the fifteen hundred or so words but I quickly became dependent on the new system. I could now send my articles in from anywhere there was phone service. A bit later came a home PC that I consider somewhat magic. I could actually send photos to my editors taken with a digital camera. Long gone were the days when I rushed my film into a drug store for developing and then mailed in the prints. From my survey days, I was a pretty good note keeper and I would write down word for word instructions on these new innovations, things most young people of today take for granted, I had to learn as a step by step formula, ie., punch this button and the machine gives this results. Without the instructions, I was lost.

