The first major fishing event of the year for most of us, other than the winter stocking of trout by Texas Parks and Wildlife, is the white bass (sandbass) run above reservoirs with a healthy population of these hard fighting, good eating fish. Sandbass aren’t big fish, an honest two pounder is considered a whopper but they are usually plentiful and one of the easiest of fish to catch once you find them. I’ve said many times, if there were only one species I could fish for it would be the white bass.