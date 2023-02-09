I have always enjoyed eating pork; fried, cooked in roasts with veggies, barbecued, sausage, cured bacon and ham, it really doesn’t matter. I love pork, wild or otherwise. I honestly prefer quality pork cooked right over any other meat. As a youngster growing up on a small farm in northeast Texas, we always butchered a couple of hogs each winter and occasionally someone would shoot a feral hog which always wound up on the pit, exposed to long hours smoking over hickory wood. I’m positive my dad would be in hog heaven today if he knew all he had to do was take a walk in the woods with his trusty old 30-30 and collect all the wild pork he needed. Back in the fifties and sixties he would raise six or eight hogs per year. A couple provided winter meat for the family and the remainder were sold as a cash crop. Hogs were a valuable commodity and most farmers had a hog pen out behind the barn.

Fast forward to the eighties when the wild hog boon occurred over much of the south and southwest, the epicenter being Texas. Wild pork was suddenly plentiful and many of us that were raised in an era where pork was king were quick to keep our freezers stocked from the wild. Oh, the meat wasn’t as fat as the domestic hogs we were used to but it was tasty and we quickly learned how to transform wild pork into tasty main courses for our meals.

