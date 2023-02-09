With the close of whitetail muzzleloader season this past weekend, deer season is officially closed with the exception of some ranches managed by Texas Parks and Wildlife where deer can be hunted through February. It’s now time to do some predator control and reduce the number of coyotes and bobcats. For many years, I thought that only coyotes took a heavy toll of newborn fawns in Texas but I know for a fact that full grown bobcats also kill fawns and occasionally grown deer as well.