This is a fun time of the year for those of us that enjoy hunting and fishing. Early spring is said to be the time when 90% of the fish are in ten percent of the water. I believe that to be a pretty true statement.That’s not to say you can’t find crappie staging around brush in 10 to 12 feet or water, or egg laden white bass chasing schools of shad in water 25 feet deep. Spawning fish move into and out of shallow water with the passing of each spring cold front. But the majority of fish species are moving to the shallows to procreate.

Now is the time when fishing from the bank is most productive simply because fish are often within easy casting range. I’m coming to you from my PC very early in the morning this week; my plan is to head to a creek that feeds Lake Fork and have a yellow Beetle Spin in the shallows by mid morning. The creek has been packed with crappie and white bass for a couple weeks now but the best bite is after the water warms up a bit, usually from around mid morning throughout the afternoon. Most anglers desire to be on the water at first light but my plan for today is to allow the sun’s warming rays to heat up the shallows in the creek and put the fish in a feeding mode. Cast iron skillet, cooking oil, cornmeal, potatoes, onions and pork ‘n’ beans are already loaded in the old pickup, along with a good supply of dry cooking wood.

