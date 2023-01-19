Like all of you I’m sure, the past year provided great times in the outdoors that we will never forget as well as a few challenges. Looking back on the past twelve months, it’s the many positive experiences that I best remember. Funny how that works, the overwhelming positives always seem to negate the few negatives. As an old outdoors writer, I still sometimes suffer from a case of wanderlust. I enjoy going to new places, meeting new friends that share my love of the outdoors. In retrospect, it’s the new friends that I make that I remember more than the fish I caught or the game I might have taken. Folks that have a love for the outdoors are some of the finest people on the planet, regardless where you encounter them.