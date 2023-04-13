As my friend, Jeff Rice, and I drove the serpentine road leading into the heart of the famous YO Ranch Headquarters in the Texas Hill Country on a crisp spring day last week, my mind backtracked a quarter century to when I was invited to hunt this beautiful ranch. Here I was again, a much older hunter now feeling the same awe that I felt many years earlier. A group of blackbuck antelope darted across the road, and back in the brush we spotted all sorts of exotic animals; fallow and axis deer as well as native Hill Country whitetail was in abundance. The two flocks of turkeys really whetted our hunting blood as we slowly drove along in route to the headquarters. We were here for a spring turkey hunt and I mentioned to Jeff that there is no better place in the world for a turkey hunt than in the Texas Hill Country when the fields were aglow with bluebonnets and Indian paint brushes, and no better ranch than the YO.

The history of the YO Ranch is fascinating. It began back in 1880 when Charles Schreiner, a Texas Ranger, purchased the land. There is far too much historical information pertaining to the ranch for me to cover in my weekly outdoor column but volumes have been written, some of which are available with a simple Google search. Suffice it to say that Jeff and I were hunting on legendary ground where many famous people from all over the world have traveled to hunt. The ranch is where hunting leases first began back in 1943 when a portion of the ranch was leased to a large company for hunting. A precedent was set and a new revenue source for landowners in Texas established. The ‘hunting lease’ was born!

