Here we are, about a month into the fall season and even though we’ve had some fall-type days, we’ve also had some almost summer days. Most of our area lakes’ fishing has been good to fair, and I believe that’s pretty typical for fall because of the many fronts moving through. Those cooler nights and cloudy days dropped water temps a little, leaving most of our area lakes with temps in the lower to mid 70s which is ideal for fishing. At Pat Mayse, water color is very good for this time of year and the water level is right at normal pool.
A number of baits are working here such as buzzbaits, bladed jigs, swimbaits, lipless cranks, spinnerbaits, and of course, squarebill cranks. All of these are producing and I’m sure others are too. Just keep experimenting to find your most successful bait and you’ll be giving the fish a different look. Those baits fit my style of fishing which is a run and gun pattern. Of course when the water temps drop into the 50s, I’ll have to slow my presentation down, but at this time the run and gun pattern (power fishing) works.
At Mayse, after time spent on bass, get that crappie jig out and hit a few of the many man-made brush piles in 12 to 18 feet. You’ll take home some of the delicious big slab crappie that are biting so good. You could also use minnows, but I prefer jigs. Using jigs will help you become a little better with bass because a crappie bite is very light and if you can detect that light bite, you’ll do better when fishing for bass. Don’t be surprised if you do hook up with a bass or two around these brush piles because they will also hit a crappie jig — but it sure won’t be a light bite. You’ll know immediately it’s a bass. When this happens, you might want to follow up with a ½ ounce bass jig or maybe a 3-inch swimbait, or even a 15 plus crank.
Soon, as the water temps drop into the 60s, bass will begin to bunch up and feed more aggressively, but for now, on our area lakes, I prefer to power fish unless I’m in an area that has resident fish, then I’ll slow my presentation and pick every little bush, tree or grass line apart using a number of baits just to keep giving fish a different look. This is a great time to be on the water because conditions are changing, trees are trying to get into their fall colors and wildlife is moving, getting ready for winter. So get out there and fish smart, be safe and mainly just enjoy being out on the water. I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 74 degrees; 0.62 feet low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, crankbaits and long Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near humps, pond dams and boat docks, with some bass early in 3 to 10 feet. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and bridges in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 0.47 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds working, poppers, chuggers and skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber edges in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 76 degrees; 3.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on dark blue, purple or dark red Carolina rigged plastic worms, medium-size crankbaits and skirted jigs in 8 to 25 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with live bait, slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 74 degrees; 1.83 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on shaky heads, finesse worms and skirted jigs near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 2.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged plastic worms and craws near brush piles, drop-offs and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 10 to 20 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 73 to 76 degrees; 1.43 feet low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, plastic worms, jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 77 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and worms around coves, points and river channel.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 74 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 73 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels, the river channel and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around river channel.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around creek channels and points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around creek channels, dam and main lake.
Texoma: Elevation below normal, water 73 degrees. Striped bass good on live shad around flats, main lake and points. Fall feeding patterns are starting to show on the lake, striped bass being caught in early morning and late evenings. Live shad have been the best method to catch limits of striper. Striper also biting on windblown banks near the Sanders Island area. Some surface feeding is still present for white bass and small striper. White bass fair on live bait, live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16 to 28 feet with some fish moving into shallow water in the 8 to 12 feet range. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around the main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught on cut bait and whole shad.
Fish smart, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.