Folks, fall is not far away, and I know I’ve been talking about this a lot lately, but I am so excited. Spring and fall are my two favorite seasons because during these times you can catch numbers of bass.
During my many fall seasons, I’ve broken fall down into three periods; early, middle and late. Right now, our lakes are in the early stage and the fish are in transition — between the summer stage and early fall. During this transition, the fish are getting ready to prepare for winter. A few fish will move toward the shallows, such as flats and coves. However, with our weather, we will still have some summer-like days, and the bite is usually hit or miss because most shad and fish are remaining in deeper waters.
There will be some surface schooling on some of our lakes over the deeper water. This is when I like to fish the shallow water that is very close to the deep, and I like to fish a zig-zag pattern which means shallow-to-deep or deep-to-shallow. A number of rigged rods are required, some with shallow topwaters and some with deeper running baits.
During the middle stage, we have cooler weather and water temperatures begin to drop into the 70s. During this time, there will be more shad moving toward the shallows. Bass will be a little more aggressive during this time, and now you can use baits that can be fished faster and can cover more water. As water temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 60s, the feeding will pick up and you’ll have days that your numbers will pick up also.
Several baits will work now because these fish are in a feeding frenzy and will eat just about anything you throw at them because they know that winter is near. During this time, we will be getting our first frost and if it’s possible for you to be on the lake early that morning, the feeding frenzy will be happening. At this time, water temps are dropping into the low 60s to high 50s.
Later, in the late stage of fall, water temperatures are into the mid 50s to the high 40s, and we are into winter. Your bait selection will change to slower moving and deeper running baits. During this time, there will still be a few fish up shallow because there will be a few shad or crawfish to feed on, but most bass will be out deeper around some type of cover. These deeper fish hang close to this cover so they can ambush the shad without having to use very much effort, in other words, they don’t chase down the bait.
I know I’m getting ahead of myself, but I wanted to get you prepared for what’s coming. We have great fishing ahead of us. For now though, just enjoy your time on the water and remember to give that zig-zag a chance. Be safe and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 85 to 87 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are good on drop shots, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near deep water humps, flats, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges, and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.80 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits, skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Green pumpkin Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 85 to 88 degrees; 2.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 1.41 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving plastic worms near standing timber, points, and drop-offs in 18 to 28 feet. Diving crankbaits are effective at times. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.94 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas-rigged plastic worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs, and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 15 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 86 to 89 degrees; 1.13 feet low. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on buzz baits, watermelon colored Texas-rigged plastic worms, and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees and rising. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, and small lures around creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 84 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around channels, flats, and points. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms around dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 85 to 89 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Schools are constantly moving with the bait. Largemouth bass are fair fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbait in 16 to 28 feet with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits, and poppers are catching fish in these shallow areas. Crappie are fair on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait, and live bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
