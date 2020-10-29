Well, we’ve had some almost winter conditions with cool nights and cloudy days, which lowered water temps on our lakes. The forecast is calling for lower night temps and rain, but hold on, we still haven’t had our first frost yet, but you can bet that it’s not far off.
Be sure and keep that first frost in mind, because for more years than I want to count, the first frost calls for a great time on the lake. I don’t know what the fish think, except they really need to feed up because winter is only a short time away and usually they will feed heavily during this time. Most of the time during this weather change, you only need a few baits tied on the deck of your boat. My choices have always been a buzzbait, a lipless crank, a chatterbait and a double willowleaf spinnerbait. Of course a squarebill will work too.
Most of the time, the fish will be fairly shallow, feeding on shad that also moved into the shallows, and this depends on how severe the first frost is. This pattern will work on just about any lake you happen to be on. Yes it will be cold, but after a feeding frenzy, you won’t even notice it.
Enough about the cold weather, here in our area we are still going to have fall-type weather with some warm, sunny days. Right now though, and up until spring, water temps are important because they will position the fish and the baitfish as well. At this time on Pat Mayse, it’s a good idea to take along some Crappie jigs or a bag of minnows because several limits of big slab Crappie have been coming over man-made brush piles in about 18 feet of water. On some days they might be a little shallow or maybe a little deeper, but you can find them easily with your electronics.
You might have to hit several piles before you have success, but the reward is worth the effort. Remember – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and I know that Thanksgiving dinner usually means turkey and ham as the main meal, but there is nothing wrong with adding Crappie to that menu and you won’t be sorry.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back this coming Sunday. And it’s a good idea to get your foul weather gear out and ready. On really cold days, running across the lake, nothing is better than a good motorcycle helmet to protect your face, plus the fact that it is warm. It’s great when it’s raining because when you are running, that rain stings and your helmet will protect your eyes and face and it also lets you see better.
Have fun out there. Fish smart and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 71 degrees; 0.72 feet low. Black bass are good on swimbaits, crankbaits and long Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near humps, pond dams and boat docks with some bass in 3 to 7 feet early with topwater and plastic frogs. Crappie are good on minnows and shad colored jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Large-mouth bass are good in shallow water near grass beds and weed lines working, chatter baits and skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber edges. White bass are fair on swimbaits and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 73 degrees; 3.49 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on dark blue, Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs in 6 to 15 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with live bait, slabs and jigging spoons over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 1.98 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on shaky heads, crankbaits, and skirted jigs near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs (near the airport): Water lightly stained; 73 degrees; 3.02 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits near brush piles, drop-offs,and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 10 to 20 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 71 to 74 degrees; 1.57 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on medium-sized crankbaits, June bug or watermelon colored plastic worms, bladed jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 70 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth,and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 73 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs around channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 73 degrees and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, points and shorelines. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows around the main lake and standing timber. White bass fair on spinnerbaits around shorelines and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around coves, creek channels and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, around creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Elevation above normal, water 74 degrees. Striped bass good on live shad around main lake and points. Fall fishing is here, striped bass have put on the feed shack for the winter. Anglers should use live shad to catch striped bass. Schools of striper have been feeding around North Island and Oak View boat ramp. Largemouth bass are fair fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms, jigs and diving crankbaits in 16 to 28 feet with some fish moving into shallow water in the 3 to 10 feet range. White bass fair on small lures and topwater lures around flats, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Fishermen are starting to jugline blue cats in about 45 feet of water with fresh caught shad. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are excellent on cut bait and punch bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.