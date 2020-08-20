Even though fall is right around the corner, we have summer temps to deal with still. Triple-digit temps have been rare thank goodness, and we really appreciated those cool spurts we had for a little while. Can you believe it’s time to renew our hunting and fishing licenses? They went on sale Aug. 15, and you’ve got to buy them by Sept. 1.
For now, on most of our area lakes, as well as Pat Mayse, it’s a good idea to think deep. Fishing deep means different depths on different lakes. Some lakes such as Lake Fork — deep is over 25 feet. Deep on Pat Mayse is 18 to 20 feet. On other smaller lakes, deep could be 12 feet, while others can be 18 feet. On Lake Tawakoni, deep means over 10 feet.
On Pat Mayse, the 18- to 20-foot range is an ideal depth to put that deep diving crank in. A football jig would be good, or you could go old school and throw a Little George. All three of these baits can be fished fairly fast, which means you can cover more water and make more casts. This method is used by most fishermen, and since the fish are highly pressured at this time, they just might like to see something different.
Here’s where your crank color, size and presentation can make a big difference. Let’s say you’ve located a school just off the side of a point and the fish refuse to bite your crank or Carolina Rig. Show them a different kind of bait. Give them a Wacky Rig with a heavy weight to drop fairly fast into that deep water. Another bait that works in this situation is a Rocket Shad which is a small, compact spinnerbait that weighs 1 ounce and is approximately 1 and a half inches long.
These are just some things that those pressured fish might not have seen. Just think of it as a different approach to high-pressured fishing. It’s always fun to come up with something different and sometimes successful.
Be safe out there and I’ll see you on some point or channel swing.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.28 feet low. Black bass are good on jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 14 to 25 feet near creek channels, standing timber and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.38 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and grass-bed fishing plastic frogs, chatter baits and skirted jigs. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and earthworms in 12 to 20 feet fishing channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 86-89 degrees; 1.41 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass are excellent in 25 to 35 feet with slabs, swimbaits and jigging spoons over humps, flats and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.15 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plum and dark green plastic craws, diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and chatter baits near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 14 to 28 feet. Some early mornings offer topwater action with topwater plugs, poppers, and chatter baits. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 1.23 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, weighted jigs and brush hogs along vegetation lines, drop-offs and timber edges. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait, earthworms and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on spinnerbaits, dark blue or purple Texas-rigged plastic worms, and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools or use sonar to locate fish feeding in schools of bait near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below average, water 88 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits and plastics around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around creek channels, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, plastics and topwater lures around coves, flats, points and rocks. White bass slow on topwater lures and look for surfacing schools around coves, main lake and points.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around coves and channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam and around creek channels and river channel.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic creatures and crankbaits in 14 to 24 feet with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in the shallow areas Crappie are good on minnows and jigs by boathouses, marinas and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait and live bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
