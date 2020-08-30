Texas Parks & Wildlife officials have released a few changes to its regulations for hunting and fishing in the state. These changes begin Sept. 1, 2020.
For freshwater fishing, only one change will affect anglers in the Red River Valley — length and bag limits for blue, channel, and flathead catfish in the Texas and Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma and on the Red River below Lake Texoma, have been standardized. See list of complete rules for details.
In other areas of texas, new freshwater fishing regulations include modified length limit for largemouth bass on Moss Lake, northwest of Gainesville, and Brushy Creek Lake in Cedar Park Lake, north of Austin; modified length and bag limits for blue and channel catfish, and restricted legal gear to pole and line angling only for Brushy Creek, downstream from Brushy Creek Lake to the Williamson/Milam County line; and removed length limit for crappie on Lake Nasworthy in San Angelo.
Changes to saltwater fishing regulations included a new 15-inch minimum size for flounder.
New for this hunting season includes a reduction in daily bag limits on scaup and light geese during waterfowl hunting seasons; and a new CWD Zone and check station has been established for Kimble County, west/northwest of Austin.
