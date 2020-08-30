Sept. 22 is the first day of fall 2020, and I can’t wait. It’s my favorite time of year, mainly because temperatures begin to drop and the fish begin to get more active. When the water temperatures drop into the 70s and high 60s, they begin to feed more often because they know winter is coming soon. You’ll notice more fish feeding close to or on the surface. They will drive shad to the top and that pretty well sets the table.
Topwaters, lipless cranks and bladed jigs are very good to pick off some of those aggressive feeders. Keep in mind as these fish work the shad on the surface, usually the larger fish will be feeding on the crippled shad that fall into the deeper water, and you might say they are using the smaller fish to get their meals. My rule is to always throw past the school, and let my lure sink for a count of 8 to 12 seconds, which is about 8 to 12 feet. It doesn’t always work, but sometimes it can produce much larger fish. You can try this or just have fun with the smaller fish going after the shad on top.
The key is to find those shad, and there are several ways to do this. You might see them rippling on the surface or you might locate them with your electronics, and you can always keep an eye out for the birds. The gulls will see them close to the surface and they’ll dive down on them.
Fall is really a perfect time of the year not just for fishing, but hunting and camping too. If you’ve ever camped on a cool morning and you wake up to a campfire, coffee perking and the smell of bacon frying, there’s nothing else like it. Makes you wonder if you really want to get on the water just yet — it might be more fun to just enjoy the campfire for a while with your family.
Sept. 22 is only three weeks andtwo days away — yep, I counted — and now is the time to break out your needed gear and get it ready. And another great thing happening: Sept. 18, 19 and 20 is the Bob Sealy Big Bass Splash on Lake Fork. There are five huge prizes for the first through fifth places for $516,000 overall. The first two win Triton boats, Ram trucks and cash. Third place wins a boat and $1,000. Fourth place wins $8,000 and fifth place wins $6,000. Plus each day beginning with the 7 to 8 a.m. weigh-in and continuing through the 1 to 2 p.m. hour, 15 places will be paid each hour for the 15 single heaviest bass for a three-day total of $171,150. There are so many other prizes and drawings, and they only are awarded to the contestants this year because there are no spectators allowed due to Covid-19.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, you can view the awards ceremony on Facebook. You can enter online at www.sealyoutdoors.com — checks will only be accepted until Sept. 8. You can also sign up at Lake Fork Marina and Motel in Alba on Sept. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m., and Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 18 at 5 a.m. Entry fees are three days-$260, two days-$210, and one day-$160. You can call the marina at 903-765-2764 to confirm the times. We have some great fishermen from this area so don’t be surprised when you see somebody you know on that stage.
A tip for success on Fork in the early mornings: Buzzbaits, Zara Spooks and maybe go old-school with an A C Plug — these are all topwaters. In mid-day, use medium cranks or 10 to 12-inch Texas or Carolina Rigs in or around humps, creek channels or edges of grass. Don’t be afraid to go deep (15 to 25 feet). Be aware of your surroundings because you just might see some schooling on the surface so be ready with a topwater or maybe a ¾ ounce lipless crank or maybe a 4-inch spoon. Most likely you’ll be able to catch a bass under or over the slot and it might just get you a check.
Everybody has their new fishing license, right? Ten to one, you’ll see somebody getting a ticket because the game wardens will be checking, on the water and in the weigh-in line.
Whether you’re fishing, camping, hunting — whatever — just have fun and enjoy this time and look forward to cooler weather and a better time ahead for all of us. Whatever you do, stay safe, fish and hunt smart and enjoy being out there.
