Well, the holidays are over, and I’m sure that everyone has all their tackle boxes, boats, trailers and foul weather gear in shape for this new year. I took a little time off the water to get mine better organized. With stocking stuffers holding new baits, I had to get more boxes because most of my old ones were packed so that my baits were getting tangled. I think I’ve got them fixed so that my baits will be easy to get to.
With this last rain we had, most of our lakes are above normal levels. Pat Mayse is up two and half feet, plus it’s a little stained from the run-off. What this means is your presentation is going to be more important than usual. Strike zones are going to be smaller, and that makes your repeated casts to your target more critical. With our stained water, you might think about bulking up your jigs, maybe adding extra skirts, but don’t get it too big. All of your electronics are important, but at this time your temp gauge can really help you. You can locate areas with a few degrees warmer water. Most of the time these areas will be somewhat protected from wind. It only takes a few degrees to really make a difference catching fish. With the new sonars with side-scan and down-imaging, add that temp gauge to this and you can expect to get more bites this time of year.
Speaking of time, did you ever fish an area and didn’t catch a fish, or even get bit, and you never went back to it? You might want to go back in a couple of hours and check that area again because a lot of times the fish will move back into that area to feed. I know that Pat Mayse has areas like that because I have places that I call my 2 o’clock hole and the other is my 4 o’clock hole, and if you fish them before those times you won’t get bit, but at 2 and 4 you will have a few fish in the boat.
Some baits that are working with our conditions are jigs rigged with a creature-bait or crawfish style, and jerk-baits in both hard or soft plastics. With my jig and trailer, I do bulk it up by adding an extra skirt. I trim the skirt and cut the head off the trailer about a half inch. This adds bulk to my bait, but it’s not too big. There are a number of baits that will produce, but these are just my choices right now, and if they stop working for me, I’ll just change to a different style bait.
Keep in mind that the strike zone is very small, so repeat those casts and keep your presentation very slow. Do a ride-around for warmer areas with clearer water because those bass prefer to feed by sight. At this time, a good clear-water lake with grass is Lake Welsh. Also up north on Welsh is more protected and the water is a few degrees warmer. You might want to get there early because last weekend if you got there after 8 a.m., you had a hard time finding a place to park.
So fish the conditions, be safe, keep that life jacket on, zipped up, and connected to the kill switch.
I’ll see you on the water.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 53 degrees; 0.75 feet low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, bladed spinners, black/blue skirted jigs and drop shots in 15 to 30 feet near creek bends, brush, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 14 to 28 feet. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.66 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working pearl jigs, crankbaits, finesse worms and paddle tail baits in 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 15 to 25 feet. White bass are fair on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair small spoons and jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 50 degrees; 4.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on brown or red Carolina rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and chartreuse jigs on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait in 15-25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 53 degrees; 2.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on green-blue blade baits, spoons, diving crankbaits and football jigs near creeks with timber, roadbeds, brush piles, creeks and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with white or chartreuse swim baits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14 to 28 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 52 degrees; 3.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, brush hogs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 53 degrees; 1.79 feet low. Blue Catfish are good on live bait and fresh cut bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are fair on Texas-rigged soft plastics, diving crankbaits, football jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on live bait and slabs near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Trolling swim baits and diving crankbaits are effective as well. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 50 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along channels and in coves.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 53 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 52 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and jigs in coves, main lake, around points and standing timber. White bass slow on jigs, lipless baits and topwater lures along the dam, flats and main lake.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie good along creek channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 50-52 degrees; 0.73 feet low. Plenty of fish are being caught on the lake right now. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes and live shad along channels and main lake. Striped bass are being caught using multiple techniques but the most constant method is live shad. Largemouth bass are fair fishing soft plastic swimbaits, deep diving crankbaits, bladed spinners and flutter spoons in 12 to 25 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber, creek ledges and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught on juglines in 45 to 50 feet of water on whole shad.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
