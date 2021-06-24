Provided we don’t get too much more rain, lake levels will continue to drop, and when they reach normal pool level, you can expect the fishing to pick up. Most of the time when water levels are dropping, the bite is off a bit.
There is a small window that the early bite is fair on topwaters, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. With those three baits you can cover a lot of water fast and this gives you a better chance of hitting a school of bass.
You could also hit a group of white bass (sandies), and those sandies will give you some fast action and fun for the entire family. I don’t normally fish for sandies, but when I do I like to filet them and drop the filets in a crab boil for about three minutes, then carefully remove them in a basket and place them on ice to chill rapidly. Then prepare a red sauce or whatever dip you prefer. The good thing about using the crab boil is that there’s no fishy smell in your kitchen — just the smell of the crab boil, which is a nice spicy smell. The taste of the sandies is very good, and it’s “lite,” which is good for your heart. Since the filets are cold, that just makes it even better.
Right now on Mayse, it seems crappie are the main species. These fish are coming from 18 to 21 feet over and in man-made brush piles. A lot of these deep brush piles are holding smaller crappie, and you might have to catch 10 or more to get a keeper. However, some piles are holding a lot of keepers and you just have to find that pile.
The water color on Mayse is very good and water is running into the overflow at the dam providing some current, which bass love, and they become more active. We have summer patterns which means early and late hours are usually best times for both fishermen and the fish.
The heat is going to be a major factor and if you can beat the heat, fishing is no problem. Be sure to be prepared with plenty of water, a good sunscreen and dress in light colored clothes.
Be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, crankbaits, frogs and Ned rigs near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and swimbaits are working in deeper water near cover. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on cut and live bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 1.89 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working bladed spinners, frogs, crankbaits, flipping jigs, and drop shots near grass lines, shallow drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on chicken liver and cut bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 0.95 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on shad like crankbaits, Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15 to 30 feet over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on cut and punch bait.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 79 to 85 degrees; 0.23 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on frogs, top waters, Texas rigged plastic worms, chartreuse spinners, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are good using live bait and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver and live bait in water depths 15 to 25 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.25 feet low . Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, skirted jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 1.21 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, drop shots and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 77 degrees. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. All boat ramps are closed due to flooding.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 73 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation above normal, water murky. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 80 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass fair on topwater lures in coves, main lake and around points. Flathead catfish good on sunfish along creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation rising, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits in coves. Lake levels are high and rising. All Corps of Engineers boat ramps are closed.
Texoma: Elevation above normal, water 76 to 82 degrees. Fishing this week has still been very good. Striped bass are good on cut bait and live shad along channels, main lake and around points. Striper are feeding very well. Find a ledge near a river channel in 30 to 40 feet of water and you will find the fish. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, stinkbait and sunfish along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Largemouth bass are good fishing wacky worms, shaky head jigs, square billed crankbaits, top waters, and bladed spinner baits. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue cats are being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water range. Crappie have been biting on jigs with PowerBait between 5 to 15 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
