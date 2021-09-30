At this time, mornings feel so good and cool, but we are still having summer-like temps. I spent the past weekend on Pat Mayse, and the early mornings provided a pretty good topwater bite in the shallows. Even though water levels have dropped, water color is perfect for fishing. In the afternoons, the deeper bite on the main lake and secondary points was only fair for me — but maybe I was just in the wrong area.
Main lake and secondary points closer to deep water seemed better for me. Carolina Rigs, 15-plus crankbaits and jigs worked best for me. I probably should have thrown a shaky head or even a weighted wacky rig, but I didn’t — maybe next time.
I noticed there weren’t a lot of boats on the water — I guess a lot of fishermen are gearing up for deer season. I enjoyed watching several deer close to the campsite early Sunday morning until a passing car spooked them.
I failed to check water temps, but I’m sure they’ve dropped some. Expect changes in weather and lake conditions to be happening soon. With changes in water temps and weather conditions with fronts moving through, you will have to change your tactics too. The fish’s patterns will change and fishermen will have to follow. It always helps to check weather conditions before you plan your trip to the lake; not only for safety’s sake, but to pattern the fish’s movements.
Here’s a date to remember — Oct. 30. Mark it on your calendar because that’s the day of the 33rd annual Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Classic. First place is a $5,000 check and the second through 30th places are paid, and prizes are sponsored by Brannan’s Bass Shop, Sonic, Lamar National Bank, Ballard Insurance, Custom Angle Rods, Mike’s Custom Paint & Body, Nissan of Paris, Liberty National Bank, Choctaw Casino/Resort, 1st Street Media, HWH, Paris Coffee Co., K95.5, PSS, RAC, Paris Chamber of Commerce, Hampton Inn & Suites and Day’s Inn.
This is a wonderful charitable event that benefits children of Lamar County. Over the last 32 years, Denver Pyle’s Children’s Charities have donated over $500,000 to children’s nonprofit organizations in our area. So, get your registration slip filled out, read the rules and get your gear ready.
I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 79 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 84 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stink bait and sunfish along channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
