If you’ve noticed, days are getting shorter, and with all the rainfall we’ve had, water temps are dropping. Fall-like weather is coming. For now, the fish know this, or at least they feel it and some fish are already in the transitional mode. It’s still pretty early and of course most of them are still in their summer patterns.
The key at this time is to follow the shad, plus keep a lookout for bream or perch. During this transition period, perch will still be shallow and you can bet that the big bass know this. On Pat Mayse, if you are working main lake areas, a buzzing frog is a good choice, as well as a double willowleaf spinnerbait. I have never been convinced that the color of the frog is important, but I prefer the light and the dark colors. I fish the dark frog early and switch to the light one a little later. If I’m fishing a spinnerbait, I like some kind of shad or perch pattern. If you’re on the perch pattern, there is a perfect spinnerbait color and it’s called a “Big Ugly,” which is a locally made spinnerbait. This color was used by Rick Clunn to win a national tournament and it’s one of his favorite colors when the perch pattern is in play. Two weights are used the most; one is a half ounce and the other is a three-quarter ounce. With either of these weights you can cover different zones in the water column. During this transition period, you might find fish deep (10 to 15 feet), or as shallow as 2 to 3 feet. This is why you need to be prepared with several baits rigged on the deck of your boat.
Along with the topwater, I like a football jig rigged with a green pumpkin skirt and trailer. This color mimics a sunfish and will get you some bites. The football jig works well on deep rocky edges of the creek channels. You should also have a Texas rigged worm or Carolina Rig on deck.
Pat Mayse, as you know, has had a lot of boat traffic and fishing pressure, so if you prefer to fish less pressured areas, also try a wacky rig, neko rig or a shakey head — in other words, finesse type baits. If you’re in timber, besides a jig, try going “old school” with a Hellbender or Mud Bug. With both these baits you can cover the channel swings or bends of the creek. These fish haven’t seen those two baits in years and they are perfect baits to work through the heavy brush or even rock. Don’t be afraid to go “old school” and experiment with something a little different than most anglers are using. You might just find that these old baits will produce for you. The best thing is that you are out there. Just fish and enjoy being on the water, and most of all, be safe. I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 85 to 88 degrees; 0.45 low. Black bass are fair on drop shots, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and watermelon colored Texas rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near deep water humps, standing timber, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles, bridges, and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps, and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits, skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Blue, purple and maroon Texas rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25’. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 1 to 20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 85 to 88 degrees; 2.2 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.61 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving plastic craws and worms near standing timber, points, and drop-offs in 18 to 28 feet. Diving crankbaits and light-colored spinners are effective. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait in 12-24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on long plastic worms, weighted jigs, and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs, and timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 15 to 25 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and live bait in 1 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.21 feet low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, dark-colored Texas rigged plastic worms, and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools (mostly early or late in the day) or use sonar to locate fish feeding in bait schools near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees and rising. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 86 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, and small lures around creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 84 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around channels, flats, and points. Crappie and white bass fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water murky. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and worms around dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.0 feet low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Schools are continually moving with the bait. The best locations for surface action is around Washita Point and Platter Flats during early mornings. Largemouth bass are fair fishing skirted jigs, Texas rigged plastic worms and shad colored crankbaits in 16 to 28’ with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits, and poppers are catching fish in these shallow areas. Crappie are fair on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 1 to 25’. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait, and live bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
