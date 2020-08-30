Working remotely? Would you like to bring Texas outdoors into your video meetings? Texas Parks & Wildlife has a selection of virtual backgrounds for Zoom and other video conference applications available for free for the personal use of computer users.
The images range from the mountains and high deserts of West Texas to the Gulf Coast to the lakes of east Texas.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Virtual Backgrounds are free for your personal, non-commercial use. Use of TPWD Virtual Backgrounds is granted to private individuals and educational institutions for personal and educational use only. Individuals and organizations are NOT given rights to use the photos for commercial purposes. The photos should not be sold, used to endorse a product or service, used on merchandise, used to solicit donations, used in advertisements, nor any commercial purpose not specifically stated. Virtual Background photos may not be used as web design elements nor appear on commercial websites. Removal of the TPWD copyright notice on Virtual Backgrounds is prohibited.
