There’s a bit of fall in these cooler mornings and we welcome it, even though we know it can make for tough fishing. We need to find ways to improve our chances of getting the best of the tough fall bite.
One way to start is by locating those baitfish. As our lakes cool, the baitfish will migrate from the deep main lake to shallower water and some bass will follow. First, check the flats in the main lake, and as the water cools down even more, the baitfish will move into the coves. If the fish are in a feeding mode, your presentation would be throwing swimbaits, topwaters, bladed jigs, spinnerbaits, squarebill cranks, jerkbaits, lipless cranks and even an A-Rig.
Keep an eye out for the baitfish or shad flipping on the surface. Once you see shad on the surface, this is when you want to throw those baits because bass will be on the move following the shad and you’ll need to be ready to move also.
Besides bringing nice, cooler weather, fall can bring cold fronts, and you’ll need to change your bait by going to your soft plastics and jigs with some type of creature trailer. Grass mats are prime places for the bass because the water under will be warmer. This is the perfect time to put that heavier jig on and punch those mats. You can also use a Texas Rig creature bait with a three-fourths or a 1-ounce weight, and you need to peg that weight. The heavier weight will allow you to punch through the mats.
These are just a few things that can result in a successful day on the water — not always guaranteed to work, but it’s so wonderful being in a boat in the fall. Exciting, too, if you’re there when the bass put on their show going after the baitfish.
For you deer hunters, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists are saying this will be a season for the books — the number of deer, their good health, their size and plentiful food. Even the antlers are bigger.
Fall just brings it all, so get ready — have fun, be safe and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 2.84 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crankbaits and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 90 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
