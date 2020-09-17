AUSTIN — Texas is renowned for world class bass fishing and offers some of the best destinations in the country to reel in the catch of a lifetime. However, Texas also provides anglers with excellent opportunities to reel in a sometimes-overlooked species: crappie. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries Division set out to determine some of the best hot spots for crappie fishing in the state.
Here are the lakes selected by TPWD staff:
Abilene’s Daniel Reservoir landed on the list as one of the top crappie lakes in Texas and is one of the area’s best producers of large crappie. In multiple population surveys, many legal-sized (10 inches and larger) crappie upwards to about 15 inches were sampled.
Population surveys at Granger Lake near Austin have consistently shown a high abundance of white crappie. TPWD has installed brush piles throughout this reservoir, which enhance angling opportunities for both boat and bank anglers. Crappie fishing from the bank is very popular on Granger Lake and is at its best in the spring with solid fishing in the fall as well.
Recent data has shown that angler harvest rates on Lake Conroe are strong, so anglers have the potential for great success on this lake. Lake Conroe, close to Houston, is a large reservoir, but many anglers do well fishing under the major bridges or on artificial habitat structures that have been placed by local fishing groups.
Coleto Creek Reservoir provides some big-time crappie angling opportunity near Victoria. The reservoir often supports a robust crappie population providing fast and furious action. Angler harvest rates over time have been solid. In the spring, crappie can be caught in shallow water near submerged brush while summertime anglers focus in on the main creek channels near submerged timber.
White Rock Lake in the heart of Dallas is not a large reservoir but has an excellent crappie population. Catch rates of crappie in population surveys are some of the highest of any Texas reservoir. The lake has a boat engine horsepower limit (9.9), which might discourage some boat anglers from fishing it, but it certainly makes it kayak and canoe angler friendly. The lake features fishing piers for anglers without boats or kayaks.
Lake Lavon, northeast of Dallas, is noted for crappie fishing, boasts high harvest rates of quality fish. In the winter, crappie are usually found around deep structures, especially on south-facing shorelines.
Sam Rayburn Reservoir near Jasper is the largest reservoir completely within Texas. Crappie spawning is relatively stable and tends to reduce the “boom-and-bust” crappie fishing that can occur at some smaller reservoirs. Although crappie fishing can be good year-round, most anglers target crappie from May – October when many of the fish can be found on main-lake brush piles in 15- to 30-foot depths.
Data from recent angler surveys at Lake O’ the Pines, near Marshall, indicated that 25-35% of the fishing pressure was by anglers targeting crappie throughout the year. There is a special harvest regulation on the reservoir from Dec. 1 through the end of February that requires anglers to keep the first 25 crappie they catch regardless of size.
For anglers near San Angelo, crappie fishing at Twin Buttes Reservoir has been exceptional this year.
Crappie Masters visited Quitman’s Lake Fork in 2019 and helped showcase the crappie fishing in this renowned water body. The first-place team weighed in a bag of 30.72 lbs. (14 fish), the 10th place team checked in at 28.69 pounds, and then 50th place was still an impressive 23.61 pounds. Beyond tournament results, the lake has consistently been ranked in the top five best crappie lakes in the country the last few years.
Lake Limestone, near Waco, and Lake Arrowhead, near Wichita Falls, havelong been considered excellent crappie fisheries.
