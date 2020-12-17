Even though it’s not officially winter, we’ve had a taste of it this week and that cold blast lowered water temps. The Farmer’s Almanac says the first day of winter will be Monday and this is called Winter Solstice. On this day, if you go outside at noon and look at your shadow, you’ll see the longest shadow that you will cast all year. I don’t know if this affects the fish at all. If you do, let me know.
With water temperatures now in the mid to lower 50s, your lure presentation is going to be very important, and repeated casts are critical. With our lake conditions, the numbers of fish will be only a few unless you happen to be in the right spot, at the right time and you get on feeding fish. Right now, we can expect a bite or two and we’ll call that a good day. And if you hit that magic spot, you can load the boat. While you’re searching for that spot, remember to keep whatever bait you’re throwing in the strike zone for an extended period of time.
We all know the fish will be eating shad, perch in deeper water, and crawfish. Good choices of baits that should work at this time are A-Rigs (the smaller size with willow leaf blades and two-and-a-half-inch swim baits), black and blue jigs, Green Pumpkin jigs, crankbaits, lipless cranks and jerkbaits in a shad pattern. If you are using a jerkbait and you have mono on your reel, your chances of landing the fish will be better because it has more stretch and will keep more pressure on the fish than fluorocarbon will. If you can find one of my favorite “old school” baits called the Little George, try it. I work it off of main and secondary points and it produces for me and I promise it will produce for you, too.
Yes, it’s cold right now, but we will have some more good days. So for now, dress in layers and spend some time on the water and I’ll see you out there. Just be safe and keep that life jacket on.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 57 degrees; 0.83 feet low. Black bass are fair on jerk baits, bladed spinners, jigs, and green craws in 6 to 20 feet near brush, rocky shorelines and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 12 to 28 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.50 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working swimbaits, finesse worms, and jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are slow on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on punch bait in 7 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water slightly stained; 54 degrees; 4.45 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, crankbaits and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 20 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait, 8 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 2.32 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on grubs, spoons, crankbaits and shaky heads near creeks with timber, roadbeds, brushy points and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with swimbaits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 12 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 3.63 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, brush hogs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 1 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 1.66 feet low. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on soft plastics, crankbaits, senkos, football jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on live bait and slabs near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation rising; water 52 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and points.
Hugo: Elevation below normal; water 57 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, sassy shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, in the main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal; water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures along channels, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal; water 57 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on jigs, plastic baits and drop-shot rigs in coves, along flats and points.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal; water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Crappie good on minnows and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait along creek channels.
Texoma: Elevation below normal; water 58 degrees. Anglers have been successful the past week on Texoma. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad along channels, main lake and points. Dead-sticking has picked up with limits being filled using this method. Striper are also being caught with artificial baits beneath birds. Live bait is still an option to catch striper as well. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and main lake. Blue cats are being caught around cleaning stations on cut bait and on juglines at steep depth changes. Largemouth bass are good fishing soft plastics, crankbaits, bladed spinners and spoons in 2 to 12 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber, creek ledges and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet.
Fish smart, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
