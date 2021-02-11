Well, according to our weather forecast, it looks like we are about to get a taste of winter. This could be good because you can bet the fish already know this, and they could be putting on the feedbag. This cold blast will lower water temps even more, and it might put the bite off.
It usually takes about 72 hours for the temps to lower, and during that time you may have a small window to check and see if the fish are feeding up during the cold spell. Weather conditions may not be too good for us on the water, but of course I’m older now, and back several years ago, the weather wouldn’t affect me at all. I once fished a tournament in northeast Oklahoma for six days with outside temps of 15 to 17 degrees, and it even snowed some of the biggest snowflakes I’ve ever seen. You might ask if any fish were caught and the answer is “yes,” with limits each day because the fish were feeding up and blowing up on shad in many locations on the lake. This feeding frenzy doesn’t happen in our area too often, but it does happen. I’ve seen this on Pat Mayse only a few times, but if you hit it when it does happen, it’s great and it’s something you don’t want to miss.
Regardless, we all know that right now, fishing is going to be pretty hard, but there will be days or a day when they will eat. They will be going after shad, crawfish or perch. Sometimes the shad will die off and just flutter down to the bottom, making an easy meal for the bass. That’s a great time for you to be fishing the Flutter Spoon vertically. You have several other high percentage baits, such as the A-Rig with shad patterned swim baits. This bait seems to be more productive with four 3-inch shad colored swim baits, with the longer center shaft rigged with a 5- or 6-inch swim bait. With our conditions the way they are, this bait has to be fished with a slow retrieve. Keep it moving though, so you can feel the baits moving. Other choices are Jerkbaits, Jigs and deep running crankbaits fished over humps, channel swings, and either man-made or natural wood.
Those are just some of the things you can explore, but whatever the outcome, remember it’s just an outing and a learning experience. Who knows? You just might catch that fish you have been dreaming about. It happened to two other guys — Derek Mundy from Broaddus was fishing a tournament the last weekend in January on Sam Rayburn. He caught a 13.62-pounder on a crankbait and won the tournament. That same weekend Daniel Ramsey from Trinidad, Texas, was fishing a tournament on Lake Palestine. He reeled in a 13.07-pound bass using an M-Pact Jig, and he won his tournament too. That makes four ShareLunker Legacy class bass weighed so far and there’s more out there. Go get yours.
Fish smart, be safe, dress warm and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 0.44 feet high. Black bass are fair on medium diving crankbaits, skirted jigs, suspended jerk baits and drop shots in 18 to 30 feet near creek bends, timber, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near open water bait schools. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 46 to 49 degrees; 1.62 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working brush hogs, crankbaits, bladed spinners, wacky worms and swimbaits near tree-lined channel edges, boat docks, and rip rap. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 14 to 24 feet. White bass are slow on slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair with spoons and jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 28 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 0.56 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on finesse worms, crankbaits and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows and jigs tipped with minnows on brush piles and near timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 47 to 50 degrees; 0.69 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spoons, black or red finesse worms, medium crankbait, and flipping jigs near deep points, roadbeds, brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are slow in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 28 to 45 feet. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in 18 to 30 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 49 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, plastic worms and crankbaits near points, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 16 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 49 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Blue Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth Bass are fair on brush hogs, crankbaits, red or black football jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on live bait and slabs near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Trolling swim baits and diving crankbaits are effective as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and main lake bait schools.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 51 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, hair jigs and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along channels, coves and river channel.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 47 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures and tube jigs along creek channels, river channel and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 47 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits in coves, around docks, rocks and flats.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits along the river channel. Crappie fair on spoons around brush structure and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake and river channel.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 46 degrees. Winter fishing has been good this week. Striped bass good on flukes, sassy shad and shad in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striper are still being caught on the northern and western part of the lake. Blue catfish good on live shad, shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Blue cats have been good on juglines at 30 to 40 feet of water. Largemouth bass are fair fishing soft plastic swimbaits, crankbaits, jerk baits and flutter spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs near deep boathouses, timber and brush piles in 18 to 32 feet.
