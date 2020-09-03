I feel like a kid at Christmastime — just 18 days till fall fishing.
Even though Sept. 22 will be the first day of fall, it doesn’t really mean we’ll have fall weather. We will have some days with summer heat, but it just makes me feel better to know that fall conditions aren’t that far away.
At this time, most of our area lakes are still in summer conditions. The rains have brought water temps down a little, plus they’ve put a little more oxygen in the water and that puts the fish in a happy mode. Not every lake got as much water as Mayse did, but any is better than none.
On Pat Mayse, water color is about the same and the fish locations are about the same also. If we get the expected rainfall this week, conditions on our lake will change because of the rising or flooded waters. This change will put a lot of fish in a different position. The run-off from the rains will bring bait for the smaller fish, and the bigger fish will move in on them. Those areas where you can find the creeks running into the lake are prime areas.
Not all the fish will move in toward the shore. Usually the larger fish will lay back and wait for the smaller fish to move back to the deeper water, and that’s where they will be ambushed. Good choices of lures to have rigged on the deck of your boat are a double willow leaf spinnerbait, buzzbait, fro, any other favorite topwater you trust, a wacky rig or a wake bait. Don’t get your boat too close to the shoreline, and make longer casts because a lot of times the larger fish are laying out deeper, especially if the lake is flooded and there are bushes or lay-downs underwater because the fish will use this for cover.
This pattern is only one that might work. With the electronics we have on our boats, if you just take the time for a ride-around, you can check areas like this and this will tell you if the baitfish or bass are in the flooded brush or out deeper.
Other areas worth checking are ledges, humps, channel swings, wood or rock. Ledges can be the edge of grass as well as structural changes. These areas are likely spots and right now a lot of anglers are hitting them so they are highly pressured areas. There are a couple of things you can do in these places. One thing is to use finesse baits and the other is to go to places that are not so obvious. You’ll find that some pressured fish will change their routes because of the traffic. Just fish smart and be safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.56 feet low. Black bass are good on senkos, diving crankbaits, chatter baits and watermelon colored Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near deep water humps, standing timber and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 90 degrees; 0.22 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits, skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 87-91 degrees; 2.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits and skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass are excellent in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 87-92 degrees; 1.55 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on slow-moving plastic craws and worms near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 18 to 28 feet. Diving crankbaits and light-colored spinners are effective at times. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 1.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on long plastic worms, weighted jigs and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs and timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 15 to 25 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and live bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 88 to 92 degrees; 1.18 feet low. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, dark-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools (mostly early or late in the day) or use sonar to locate fish feeding in bait schools near drop-offs, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation 5 1/3 feet. below normal, water 83 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig and plastics around brush structure and points. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and worms around coves, creek channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs below the dam and around creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 83 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, jigs and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, flats and rocks. White and spotted bass fair on jerk bait, top water and looking for surfacing schools around dam, main lake and points.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on hot dogs and punch bait around creek channels and river channel.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.38 feet low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Largemouth bass are good fishing skirted jigs, Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits in 1 to 28 feet with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in the shallow areas Crappie are good on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait, prepared bait and live bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
