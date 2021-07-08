Well, it appears we didn’t get but just a few scattered showers from the last forecast of rain. This is a good thing because maybe Pat Mayse can get back to normal levels, and what this means to the fish is they can get fixed on their summer patterns. When this happens, you can figure out their location, and if you’re lucky enough to own a live scope, then it will be pretty simple to figure out.
During the pre-dawn times, a buzz bait, frog, swimbait or any of your favorite hard baits will be good for that small window of fish feeding in the shallows that are close to deep water. After the window closes, a medium to deep crank, Texas-rigged worms and a Carolina rig will work on these deeper fish. One other bait that’s sometimes overlooked is a football jig rigged with a creature type trailer. This jig works really well if there is a ledge that is in shallow water dropping off into deeper water.
On grassy flats or on points, a Carolina rig with a compact tungsten sinker is very effective. Also try rigging with a big worm or a creature bait on a long line about two and a half feet to even a four foot leader and drag it with a pause, shake and slow drag working it through the grass. A Carolina rig can be fished all year long, but it’s my go-to bait in the summer. Remember, you can rig it with ribbon tail worms, creature baits, lizards or craws.
During these summer days, I’ll have several rods on my boat deck rigged with topwaters, medium and deep crankbaits, swimbaits, football jigs and a Carolina rig. During the course of the day, I might change colors of the bait, but I usually will stay with the same style of bait. Of course, if you happen to be fishing on lakes that have bridges and boat docks that provide shade and hold baitfish, you don’t want to miss trying these places. Also, the shade under the bridges will give you a little relief from the sun.
Speaking of different lakes — I checked the new one in Fannin County, Lake Bois d’Arc — I wanted to see it before it was completely filled. There are several ways to get to the lake but the easiest was to just drive Highway 82 and turn right on FM 897, which takes you to the bridge that you can drive across and see part of the lake. FM 897 will take you to FM 1396, and here you can turn around and go back over the bridge and back to 82 East if you want to. From what I’ve seen, Lake Bois d’Arc will have plenty of structure, and you’ll see that for yourself. Can’t wait til it fills so I can give it a try. Next will be the new lake at Ladonia that just started construction. We are so lucky to live in this part of Texas — it’s like the Land of Lakes.
Have fun, be safe, and I’ll see you on the water.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, medium diving crankbaits, white spinners and blue or black flecked Texas rigged plastic worms near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and flukes are working in deeper water near cover or timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on earthworms and live bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working lipless crankbaits, flipping jigs, flukes and drop shots near grass lines, drop-offs and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on silver, white or chartreuse slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.07 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, red or purple Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners and flipping jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths of 15 to 30 feet over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on top waters (early), drop shots, wacky worms, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are fair using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and live bait in water depths of 15 to 25 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.49 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, football jigs and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth cass are good on crankbaits, drop shots, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above average and water 76 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 80 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish around dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal and water 84 degrees. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, powerbait and tube jigs around the dam and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal and water 84 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic lures, spinnerbaits and top water around creek channels, points and underwater structures. Flathead and channel catfish fair on goldfish and sunfish around creek channels and river channels.
Pine Creek: Elevation above average and murky. Largemouth bass good on top water around shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait, stinkbait and worms around the dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 80 to 83 degrees; 2.15 feet high. Striped bass good on cut bait, live shad and top water around channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish around dam, points and river channel. Largemouth bass are good fishing brush hogs, Ned rigs, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and bladed spinner baits. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles. Bite is good in the early mornings. Striper are still hitting top water early in the morning and late in the evenings. It’s still smaller fish right now hitting them. Blue cats are being caught on rod and reel in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
