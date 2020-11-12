Pat Mayse was so beautiful this last weekend with all the different colors of the leaves. Fall is here and Thanksgiving is so close, even though the temps lately feel like spring. The past week, with the temperatures in the 70s, has really been nice for fishermen, but maybe a little warm for hunters.
Fishing around local lakes has been good, and I expect it to get a little better in the next week or so, and then it might slow down as water temps drop. When water temps drop into the high 50s to lower 60s, strike zones will become shorter, and your presentation will also be slower. Repeated casts to your target areas are very important.
For now, it seems that this has been the year for good size crappie catches from our local lakes. I can’t remember when size and numbers of crappie coming from Pat Mayse has been better. Even at Lake Crockett, which I have fished for more than 70 years, I don’t remember seeing as many slab-size crappie coming in numbers as they have this year. Usually the crappie at Coffee Mill has been better, but not this year.
Pat Mayse can offer you both crappie and bass, plus you might just catch one or both fish of a lifetime, so why not go for both? Besides your crappie rod and jigs, you might want to have your bass rods rigged and ready with jigs and craw trailers, swimbaits, spinnerbaits, topwaters, jerkbaits or your favorite fall bait.
At this time, most of our local lakes’ water temps are running from low to mid 60s, and you can still fish fairly fast, but still make repeated casts to your targets. The weather this past week has been perfect for just simply being outside — fishing, camping, power-walking, dog-walking, bike riding or just sitting and watching the sun rise, or set, and thinking about that Thanksgiving dinner.
Texas Parks and Wildlife is reminding Texans to be on the lookout for the endangered whooping cranes as they make their way from their breeding grounds of northern Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park to the coastal marshes of Texas. They fly 2,500 miles and the trip can take up to 50 days, but a little over half of them have already made it to the marshlands at the Aransas Pass National Wildlife Refuge. The first one was spotted in Seadrift on Oct 19. They usually travel in pairs or family groups. They will be easy to spot — the adults stand about 5 feet tall with a 7-foot wing span that’s solid white with black wingtips. The penalty for hurting or killing one of these birds is huge.
One December, in the late ’90s, I was at Pat Mayse fishing the creek that runs to the Emberson Bridge. I came around a bend and stopped dead. There was a dad, mom and baby whooper standing in a slough feeding in about 3 inches of water. I just froze — I didn’t want to disturb them so I turned around and fished the bank out the way I’d come. When I got home I called Aransas Pass and talked to a biologist and told him what I saw. He said they were missing a family and if they arrived he would call me. Sure enough, in about a week he called and said they had made it. That’s one of my favorite memories from Pat Mayse and I have loved those birds ever since.
Just think — in 1941, they were almost extinct. There were only 21 whooping cranes left. Fifteen were migrants between Canada and Texas while the rest lived year-round in Louisiana. The Louisiana population went extinct and all 506 of today’s Whooping Cranes are descended from the small flock that breeds in Canada and Texas.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.73 feet low. Black bass are good on shad like crankbaits, silver bladed spinners and wacky worms in 6 to 18 feet near brush, rocks and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water working jerk baits, white spinners and skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms and medium crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are good on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on punch bait, live bait and nightcrawlers in 7 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 65 degrees; 3.56 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, medium crankbaits and skirted jigs in 6 to 15 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 20 to 35 feet with live bait, white or silver slabs and jigging spoons over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and shrimp in 11 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.02 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on dark skirted jigs, green or blue crankbaits and bladed spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs, small swimbaits and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows in 14 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.88 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue or maroon Texas-rigged plastic worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, creek ledges and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 63 to 67 degrees; 1.35 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs and light-colored swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs, with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 68 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 70 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish above normal, water 70 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on midges, plastic baits, PowerBait and tube jigs along creeks and spillway.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 2.69 feet low. Fall fishing is good on the lake. Striped bass good on live shad along flats and the main lake. Striped bass are biting good in the mornings and late evenings. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Anglers should look for working birds and locate feeding schools on electronics. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, live bait and small lures along flats and the main lake. Largemouth bass are fair fishing plastic worms, silver bladed spinners and minnow-like jerk baits in 12 to 28 feet with some fish moving into shallow water in the 3 to 10 feet range chasing shad. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad and shad around docks and river channel. Blue cats have been feeding near cleaning docks on cut bait/rib cages.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
