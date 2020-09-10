After many years of traveling to distant destinations in search of material for my writing career and possibly to help stave a lifelong case of wanderlust for new places to hunt and fish, I have more than my share of bloopers that, if captured on film, would definitely qualify for prime time TV.
Unlucky for me, or maybe it’s my good fortune, there wasn’t a camera rolling when these outlandish events occurred, at least most of the time. Here are a few of the more humorous outings that come to mind:
WHILE IN JAPAN: Close to two decades ago, I was invited to travel to Japan as an outdoor journalist to record a fishing match between a local bass angler and the reigning Japanese pro, Saramachi. A lure company promoted the event in efforts to break into the then lucrative business of importing fishing tackle into Japan. I spent a full day fishing with a couple of Tokyo outdoors writers, who spoke about as much English as I Japanese — nil. We did speak the universal language of fishing though, and those fellows were excellent fishermen and knew their waters well.
About daylight the day of the match, the Texas pro, Rex, and I were driven to a fast food store in a little village about 8 miles from Tokyo. We were running a bit late and rushed in to get a few snacks to tide us over until lunch. Everything looked foreign. There were no Twinkies, potato chips, Moon Pies or anything a couple Southern boys would choose for snack food. I spotted some packages of rice cakes that looked like they might suffice for a quick breakfast on the water. We each bought three or four packages, expecting them to be flavorless (or so we hoped) and filling.
Back in the car, Rex was the first to tear into his packaged rice cakes. “What the! Are these little dark spots in the cakes?” he asked our interpreter as he tossed the cake out the window for the birds to eat. “Dried Shrimp!” was the reply. I’m not talking about cooked shrimp. The smell was exactly like that of a sun dried shad that had spent the day on a hot dock. These little crustaceans were sun dried.
Rex won the fishing match with Saramachi. It’s been said it’s best to go fishing hungry rather than with a full stomach. We enjoyed an excellent Japanese lunch at a local restaurant and every time I see Rex, I ask him if he’s had any rice cakes lately. I venture to guess he has not.
STRONG DRINK IN THE HIGH COUNTRY: Back in the mid 1990s, a buddy invited me to join him and a few family members for a mule deer hunt up in the Uncompahgre National Forest in the Colorado High Country. I followed my friend’s directions exactly to his camp site and saw a nice buck hanging in the lower limbs of a big spruce tree.
It was early October, but there was already a chill in the night air. The guys had a nice campfire going, and I parked the truck and said hello to everybody. It’s a long drive to the Uncompahgre from my home in Texas, and I was tired and a bit sleepy. I was briefed on details of the better areas to hike to the next morning and I got busy getting my gear ready.
“Got any water around? The Coke I drank just made me more thirsty.” I looked behind the supply tent, and it’s in the plastic 5-gallon container. The night was black, and there was a stiff north breeze that made it feel colder than it really was, especially for a newcomer from Texas where the daytime high was in the mid-80s. I unscrewed the cap on the can, poured a tin cup of water and returned to my chair by the campfire. My friend was setting downwind of me.
“Luke, what in the world are you drinking? That stuff smells pretty strong to me.”
“Just some of your water that I got from the can,” I replied.
“Water? That ain’t water — it’s gasoline!” he said as he took a sniff.
Seems the guys had brought several containers, some for gas, some for water, and they placed them all behind the tent. With the darkness of night and the strong wind blowing, I had failed to read “gas” written on the side of the can and the wind blew the smell away when I unscrewed the top. This is one that I still haven’t lived down.
I’m sure if you have spent much time outdoors, you have your share of amusing, and sometimes hilarious memories. Hopefully these gave you a chuckle. They happened just as I recounted them and whenever I need a good laugh, I pull them out of my memory banks!
