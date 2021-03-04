Luck or skill? That’s the question a lot of us fishermen wonder about. Is it luck that you caught a live well full of bass, or that giant bass, or any species? Well sure, luck does add into the equation. But, if you do catch a boatload or your fish of a lifetime, you do have to be in that area where numbers live, or an area that holds that giant fish, so why did you stop there?
Most of the time you knew the fish were already in that area because of the time of day, or the time of year, or maybe you saw some kind of activity happening and you pulled in to check it out. So, the answer to the question of luck or skill is that it’s both. Ask me and I would jokingly say it’s all skill, when in reality it’s mostly luck. So I wonder, is it better to be lucky or good?
Anyway, with the conditions we have on our lakes at this time, I would say luck is going to play a major role.
With the use of modern electronics, you can locate the fish and maybe be able to catch one or two. On the other hand, even though you do locate several, it’s still not a sure catch because the fish have to bite. At this time, as cold as the water is on our lakes, the strike zone is almost right on the nose. But that is going to change very soon and the staging process will begin.
Usually this process will occur first on Lake Fork, then other area lakes will follow about two weeks later. On Pat Mayse, this staging and bed-making by males will usually begin on the north side of the lake because the north coves are somewhat protected from the north winds. This is only a higher percentage area, and I’m not saying you won’t have any luck on the southern shores.
As I’ve said many times, it’s all a learning experience, and it’s so good just being out there on the water and maybe catching numbers, or maybe that fish of a lifetime. Those thoughts just keep us going back, time and again. Be safe, and I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Black bass are fair on A-rigs and skirted jigs in 18 to 30 feet near creek bends, timber, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near open water bait schools. Catfish are fair on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 46 degrees; 0.22 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow working brush hogs, crankbaits and swimbaits near channel edges, boat docks and creek mouths. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel in 14 to 24 feet. White bass are slow on slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are fair on punch bait fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 46 degrees; 0.69 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on worms, crankbaits and jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are slow with minnows and jigs on brush piles and near timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and in punch bait 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 47 degrees; 0.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on spinners, spoons, crankbaits and jigs near deep points, roadbeds, brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are slow in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs in 28 to 45 feet near bait schools in the main lake. Catfish are slow on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 30 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 46 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, plastic worms and crankbaits near points, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are slow on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are slow on punch bait.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 45 degrees; 0.11 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are slow on brush hogs, football jigs and jerk baits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on slabs and live bait near ridges and humps in the main lake. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks, bridge pilings and main lake bait schools.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 45 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and points.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 49 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 46. Largemouth bass slow on flukes and jerk bait in the main lake. Crappie slow on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass and crappie slow on spoons along the river channel. Channel catfish fair on cut bait along creek channels and river channel.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 44 degrees; 2.65 feet low. Striped bass fair on flukes and live shad along channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and sunfish along channels, creek channels, points and river channel. Blue cats are still being caught between 3 to 40 feet of water on juglines and rod-and-reel. Largemouth bass are slow fishing plastic worms, crankbaits, jerk baits and flutter spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs near deep boathouses, timber and brush piles in 18 to 32 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
