Pat Mayse Lake Report

The lake is 2.09 feet low with temps from 54.3 to 56 degrees. Bass are fair on square bills and plastic worms close to wood cover. Sandbass are good on square bills and rattletraps on secondary points. Crappie are fair on plastics near brush piles in 18-20 feet. This has been a windy month with above average water temperature. Your maps, lake knowledge and moving often are necessary to catch numbers of fish as they follow the bait. The low water levels are great for learning more about the areas you typically fish in the spring months.