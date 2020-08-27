These past few mornings have just been great for fishermen, and the topwater bite has picked up even more. Of course, we still have fish in deeper water, and baitfish plus cover is the key there.
As you all know, our lakes and fish are highly pressured, and this means you might have to change your lure size, color or shape in order to give these pressured fish a different look. Yes, they will still bite the soft plastics or cranks, and you can change the colors and shapes with the soft plastics or creature baits. You can also go bigger on the bait or you can really scale-down on the size. As for the cranks, you can change up on color, size and shapes. For colors of course, the standard is crawfish, shad and perch. If your bite slows down, choose a different color, for example a red and black or try a gold and chartreuse.
Another thing you can do is to tweak the old standby baits. For example, if you are using a worm or a stickbait, try placing a small willowleaf spinnerbait blade either on your hook or in the tail of the worm. In order to place the swivel and blade to the tail of the worm or stickbait, you will need a short piece of spring. Stretch it out a little and place the swivel on the spring. Next step is to screw the spring and blade into the tail of the worm. By trying these things, you are giving the fish something they haven’t seen. I know I’ve really talked a lot about the pressure the fish have been going through and I believe that making changes is very important and will add to your success.
If the traffic is bothering you and you want to fish where there is less pressure, then you need to get away from the crowd. On Pat Mayse, my favorite place is the main creek and when I say “up the creek,” I mean where you have bank on both sides. Fish the higher percentage places and be safe. See you (with your new fishing license) up the creek.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water slightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.40 feet low. Black bass are good on jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18 to 28 feet near creek channels, standing timber, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits, skirted jigs. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8 to 16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14 to 25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait, and earthworms in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 86-89 degrees; 1.72 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Carolina rigged curly-tailed plastic worms, crankbaits, and skirted jigs in 16 to 25 feet. The white bass are good in 25 to 35 feet with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges, and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows on brush piles and timber edges. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 14 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic craws, crankbaits, jigs and chatter baits near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 14 to 28 feet. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 1.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, weighted jigs, and brush hogs along vegetation lines, drop-offs, and timber edges. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut shad and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.96 feet low. Catfish are good on punch bait, earthworms, and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, dark blue or purple Texas-rigged plastic worms, and skirted jigs. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs. Watch for diving birds to mark feeding schools (mostly early or late in the day) or use sonar to locate fish feeding in bait schools near drop-offs, flats, and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below average, water 88 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam and around standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below average, water 86 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs around creek channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation below average, water 84 degrees and clear.Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around points, rocks, and standing timber. White and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig and topwater lures around coves and main lake.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jerk bait, plastics, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and hot dogs around spillway.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees. Lake fishing has been hit or miss from day to day. Early mornings and late evenings have producing the best results. Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad, slabs, and topwater lures below the dam, and around flats and main lake. During early mornings striped bass and white bass have been surface feeding. Early mornings anglers should start down by Denison dam and move north from there. White bass good on sassy shad and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and points. Evenings near Bridgeview have been the best to find surface feeding white bass. Largemouth bass are fair fishing skirted jigs, Texas- rigged plastic creatures, and crankbaits in 14 to 24 feet with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in the shallow areas Crappie are good on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Look for birds and jumping shad for the best topwater bite. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Blue cats have been suspended in 35 feet of water feeding mostly at night and the cooler parts of the day. Tailwater fishing has been great the past couple weeks, anglers should use live bait for best results.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Jim Blassingame is a Paris resident and an avid angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.