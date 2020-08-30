The following information addresses some common questions about hunting and fishing laws and regulations.
Unlawful Activities
It is unlawful to:
• take, attempt to take, or possess wildlife resources within a protected length limit, in greater numbers, by other means, or at any time or place, other than as indicated within this guide or as may otherwise be provided by law.
• hunt on public roads or the right-of-way of public roads; except for certain reptiles and amphibians.
• store, transport, or abandon an unsecured firearm in a place where children can obtain (unsupervised) access to the firearm. A person under age 17 who has lawful access to a firearm may hunt with the firearm if the youth has successfully completed the hunter education course, or is accompanied by a licensed hunter age 17 or older who has complied with the hunter education requirement, if applicable.
• drive a motor vehicle in the bed of a navigable freshwater stream, unless approved by a local river access plan established by a city, county or river authority. This law does not apply to the Canadian River and Prairie Dog Town Fork of the Red River. Other exemptions may be found in the Parks and Wildlife Code, Chapter 90.
• fish on privately owned waters, fish in public water from private land or hunt on privately owned lands without the permission of the owner or the owner’s agent.
• fish on public water from private land without a fishing license.
• enter property that is agricultural, fenced, posted with a sign(s), or marked (purple paint) without the express permission of the owner (Texas Penal Code §30.05). Posts or trees bearing a purple paint marking of not less than 8 inches in length and not less than 1 inch in width and not less than 3 or more than 5 feet from the ground, constitute notice that the property is posted.
• hunt any animal without landowner consent.
• kill a desert bighorn sheep, pronghorn, white-tailed deer or mule deer without landowner consent (Parks and Wildlife Code state jail felony). Upon conviction, hunting and fishing license is automatically revoked.
• discharge a firearm on or across a public road.
• possess a deer or any part of a deer that has been hit by a motor vehicle.
Personal Identification
While hunting, fishing or trapping, persons 17 years of age or older must carry on their person a valid driver’s license or personal identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Non-residents must carry similar documents issued by the agency in their state or country of residence that is authorized to issue driver’s licenses or personal identification certificates.
Inspection Authority
A game warden who observes a person engaged in an activity governed by the Parks and Wildlife Code or reasonably believes that a person is or has been engaged in such an activity may inspect:
• any license, permit, tag, or other document issued by the department and required by the Parks and Wildlife Code of a person hunting or catching wildlife resources;
• any device that may be used to hunt or catch a wildlife resource;
• any wildlife resource in the person’s possession; and
• the contents of any container or receptacle that is commonly used to store or conceal a wildlife resource.
Waste of Game
It is an offense if a person while hunting, kills or wounds a game bird or game animal and intentionally or knowingly fails to make a reasonable effort to retrieve it and include it in the person’s daily or seasonal bag limit. It is an offense if a person intentionally takes or possesses a game bird, game animal, or a fish and intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly, or with criminal negligence, fails to keep the edible portions in an edible condition.
Retrieval of Game
No person may pursue a wounded wildlife resource across a property line without the consent of the landowner of the property where the wildlife resource has fled.
Sale of Inedible Wildlife Parts
The following inedible wildlife parts may be purchased or sold if lawfully taken or possessed:
• Hair, hide, antlers, bones, horns, skull, hooves, or sinew from the following game animals: mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, desert bighorn sheep, gray squirrels, fox squirrels and javelina.
• Feathers, bones, or feet of game birds (turkey, pheasant, quail, and chachalaca) may be used, purchased, or sold for making fishing flies, pillows, mattresses and other similar commercial uses.
• Feathers from migratory birds may not be purchased or sold for hats or ornamental purposes nor may a person purchase or sell mounted migratory game bird specimens or their parts taken by hunting.
Harassment of Hunters, Trappers or Anglers
Under the Sportsmen’s Rights Act (Parks and Wildlife Code, §62.0125), harassment of hunters, trappers or anglers is punishable by a fine of $200 to $2,000 and/or 180 days in jail.
Hunter Orange
Hunter orange is recommended for hunter safety but is not required while hunting on private property.
Criminal Penalties and Civil Value Recovery
If you violate fish and wildlife laws, you may:
• be fined for misdemeanors — Class C, $25-$500; Class B, $200-$2,000 and/or 6 months in jail; and Class A, $500-$4,000 and/or 1 year in jail;
• be fined for state jail felonies ($1,500-$10,000 and/or up to 2 years in jail);
• face automatic suspension or revocation of licenses for up to five years; and
• forfeit hunting gear, including firearms, used to commit a violation.
Civil Restitution
In addition to the criminal penalty for hunting and fishing violations, the department will seek the civil recovery value for the loss or damage to wildlife resources. Failure to pay the civil recovery value will result in the department’s refusal to issue a future license, tag, or permit. Hunting or fishing after failing or refusing to pay civil restitution is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a $500 - $4,000 fine; punishment in jail (not to exceed one year); or both. For questions call 512-389-4630.
License Reinstatement
A person who seeks to reinstate their license after revocation, denial or suspension must apply for license privilege reinstatement and pay a $100 fee.
Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact
Texas is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact (IWVC) which allows member states to share information about wildlife violators and to deny licensure to persons who have failed to comply with conservation law in member states. For more information call 512-389-8801.
Operation Game Thief
Operation Game Thief (OGT) is an official Texas wildlife crime-stopper program and a privately funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Please consider supporting efforts to protect precious natural resources and keep the waterways safe by sending a tax-deductible donation to OGT, or by becoming an OGT member, ogttx.org. Donations can also be sent to TPWD,
4200 Smith School Road, Austin, Texas 78744, or received by phone 512-389-8801.
Reward Hotline: 800-792-4263
Make a difference by reporting poaching, pollution and dumping, arson in state parks and intoxicated boaters! Up to $1,000 may be paid for information leading to arrest and conviction of a person for a violation of our state’s wildlife and fisheries laws, laws related to environmental crime, arson and intoxicated boaters.
Transfer of Wildlife and Aquatic Resources
A person may give or receive any legally taken wildlife or aquatic resource, or part of the resource, that is required to be tagged or that is protected by a daily bag / possession limit if the resource is accompanied by a Wildlife Resource Document (WRD). A person may use the WRD provided in this guide or a handwritten document that includes the same required information. The WRD is available online: tpwd.texas.gov/oa/transfer.
• For deer or pronghorn, a properly executed permit, tag or WRD must accompany the resource (or any part) until it reaches its final destination and is quartered.
• For turkey, the WRD must remain attached until the turkey reaches its final destination and is finally processed. For all other wildlife resources, a properly executed WRD must accompany the resource until it reaches the possessor’s permanent residence or a cold storage/processing facility, EXCEPT, no WRD is required if a person receiving the wildlife resource does not exceed the possession limit (or bag limit if in the field) and is lawfully licensed or possesses the applicable license. Migratory Game Birds have different documentation requirements.
Importation of Wildlife and Aquatic Resources
It is unlawful to import a wildlife or aquatic resource into this state or possess a resource taken outside this state unless:
- the person possesses a valid hunting, fishing, or other applicable license, endorsement, tag, permit, or document for the state or country in which the resource was legally taken; and
- a person produces, upon request of a game warden, a valid driver’s license or personal identification certificate.
• IMPORTS FROM MEXICO: The requirements listed above are waived if a United States Customs Officer’s Statement is obtained from the United States Customs Office at the port of entry showing that the wildlife resource was brought in from Mexico. The Customs Officer’s statement must accompany the wildlife resource to its final destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.