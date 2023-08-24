Luke Clayton

Gigging bullfrogs is not as popular today as when I was growing up in northeast Texas but there are still those of us that relish the idea of collecting some of the best eating from the wild from the shallows of a farm pond on a warm summer evening with a gig or… boat paddle!

If there were a frog gigging tournament series back in the sixties, my dad, Fred Clayton, of Red River County, Texas, would have been the Bill Dance of the day. I remember vividly standing behind him on a remote pond bank shining that big four cell silver flashlight into the eyes of a hapless bullfrog. Dad, with a gigging pole in hand, poised like a great blue heron, ever so slowly eased the gig within striking range of what would soon become the centerpiece of some of the best eating in freshwater.

Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton by email. His website is www.catfishradio.org.

