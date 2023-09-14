Luke Clayton

This past week, I was on the phone with my friend, Michelle Wohlberg, doing an interview for my outdoor radio show. Michelle was in northern Saskatchewan where she is camp manager for Western Trophy Outfitters. Fall bear hunts are underway and the first stop over geese have just arrived. Her camp is on the southern edge of the Boreal Forest, where the wilderness stops and the farmland begins. Geese fatten up on the grain fields before heading south and eventually make their way to Texas. Michelle informed me to get ready for cooler temperatures; the first Arctic blast of the season had dropped the temperature to near freezing at night there at her camp and the cold air was headed south. Here at home in mid afternoon, the thermometer was pegging 105.

Sure enough, Michelle’s prediction was right on target. Earlier this week we felt our first taste of very welcome cool weather. Granted a low in the sixties at night cannot be construed as chilly but it is a taste of what’s to come and we welcome it, right?

Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website, catfishradio.org.

