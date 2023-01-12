nl paris girls #3 paris.jpg

North Lamar’s Maddie Walters, left, and Paris’ Jazz Dangerfield go after the ball in a Tuesday night game. North Lamar won the game.

 JOE WATSON

On Tuesday night, the Paris Lady Cats welcomed the North Lamar Pantherettes to the gym for an early district showdown. Both teams coming into the game were 1–0 in district play.

North Lamar started the game strong, held off a comeback attempt and eventually pulled away in a 51–38 victory.

