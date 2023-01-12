On Tuesday night, the Paris Lady Cats welcomed the North Lamar Pantherettes to the gym for an early district showdown. Both teams coming into the game were 1–0 in district play.
North Lamar started the game strong, held off a comeback attempt and eventually pulled away in a 51–38 victory.
“We started off on fire,” North Lamar head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “We were making shots…it was a great start for us.”
North Lamar opened the game by hitting three triples in the first quarter. Cydnie Malone, Hannah Kent and Roselyn Spencer each had a three in the opening eight minutes. Alee Andrews added a three-pointer the old fashioned way by getting fouled on a made basket.
The Pantherettes used the scoring to jump out to an early 10 point lead at 16–6. The Lady Cats tried to weather the early storm. Keshanti Gordon and Asia Johnson each scored four points in the first quarter to try and keep the Lady Cats in the game.
Both teams made runs. Every time the Lady Cats would get the score within six, North Lamar answered to stretch the lead back to double digits. The closest Paris would get in the game was five points.
“We adjusted our game plan defensive wise and went man-to-man,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said after the game about her team having to play catch up after the first quarter. “We came out flat. They came out hitting, so we adjusted.”
The man-to-man helped slow down the North Lamar offensive attack over the next two quarters. After scoring 16 in the first, the Pantherettes only managed to score 18 over the second and third quarters. Johnson recorded four blocked shots during those two quarters and the team had five blocked shots.
The problem for Paris was the North Lamar defense was just as stout as they held Paris to only 17 points in the second and third quarters.
“Defensively we started great too,” Tisdell said. “We had great back side help. We did let them have too many rebounds but defensively we did a good job of knowing what we were trying to do tonight.”
Paris hit the first basket of the fourth quarter. Johnson scored to make it a five point game at 34–29. North Lamar quickly answered with seven straight points. Paris tried to answer with a run of their own but North Lamar finished the game with the final six points — all at the free throw line.
North Lamar’s Malone led all scorers with 22 points. Spencer finished the game with 10. Kent had eight. Maddie Walters six and Andrews five.
Paris was led in scoring by Asia Johnson, who had 17 points. Keshanti Gordon added nine. Keyli Hold finished with eight. Jazz Dangerfield and Marissa Holt each had two points.
