On Friday night the North Lamar Pantherettes opened up district play at home against Liberty-Eylau.
The game started off a little slow for North Lamar, but in the end they walked off the court with a 74-31 victory.
With two and a half minutes left in the first quarter the Lady Leopards knocked down a three pointer to take a 10-9 lead over North Lamar. From that moment until the three minute mark of the fourth quarter, the Pantherettes went on a 58-9 run.
“We had a lot of emotions going into the game with announcing Maddie and starting district,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the win. “We were really hyped up and our adrenaline was pumping a little too much.”
The emotions were partly high because the team honored senior Maddie Walters prior to the game. Walters scored her 1,000th point for North Lamar earlier this season and is currently sitting at more than 1,250 points for her career.
“I cried a little bit,” Walters, who knew nothing about the presentation, said after the game. “I had to refocus and get ready for the game.”
After the slower start, the offense kicked it into gear. Roselyn Spencer helped ignite the spark as she scored 14 of her team leading 22 points in the first half. A lot of the offense came because of the defensive pressure North Lamar put on Liberty-Eylau.
“We work so hard on defense ever day,” Walters said. “We talk about defense 24-7 and we have it in our head that defense wins games …. but we also try to execute the best we can on offense.”
And execute they did. All eight players for North Lamar scored a bucket with five them adding a three pointer as well. Cydnie Malone, Connie Jackson, Hannah Kent, Spencer and Walters all knocked down a triple for North Lamar.
“Once we settled in and started playing our game — not rushing, pushing the ball up the floor and playing solid defense — they stepped up,” Tisdell said about her team.
For North Lamar, Spencer led the team with 22 points. Walters added 19 points. Malone pitched in 10 while Kent finished with eight. Natalie Washington contributed six points, Alee Andrews four, Jackson three and Alexa Lane two.
North Lamar is now 1-0 in district and will face Paris High (also 1-0) on Tuesday night.
“We really wanted to get district off to a positive note,” Tisdell continued. “Especially leading into someone like Paris, who is as talented as they are. Tonight’s a big win for us and I’m proud of [my team] and how they won.”
The game Tuesday night will be at Paris High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.